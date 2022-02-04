FA Cup time

England's oldest Cup competition will take centre stage this weekend as the FA Cup fourth round of games will see some tasty matchups as European Champions, Chelsea, will take on Plymouth, while many times champions, Manchester United, will entertain Middlesbrough in a much-anticipated encounter.

Event # 1 – FA CUP, Manchester United vs Middlesbrough

A spot in the FA Cup last 16 will be at stake when Manchester United take on Middlesbrough in fourth round at Old Trafford, today, Friday, February 4. The Red Devils, Manchester United, will be aiming to build on back-to-back wins over Brentford and West Ham in the league. United are currently on a good run of form having gone unbeaten in their last four matches including the win over West Ham that propelled them to fourth spot in the league table. The FA Cup represents Manchester United's best hope of winning a trophy this season and it's a competition that they have won 12 times but haven't won it since the 2015/16 season.

Middlesbrough are on an excellent run of form in recent times that have seen them climb into the play-off positions in the English Championship. They have only lost one of their last six championship matches and will enter this vital clash having defeated league two team Mansfield 3-2 in an exciting encounter. Middlesbrough's only defeat in their last 10 matches came against the in-form Blackburn Rovers in the league. With that said, Middlesbrough are yet to win the FA Cup with the 1997 final loss their best finish in the competition.

KEY STATS

Manchester United – have won 28 of their last 31 home FA Cup matches against sides from a lower division (D2 L1), including each of their last eight without conceding a goal.

Middlesbrough – have progressed from only one of their last 10 FA Cup ties against Premier League opposition, though that one instance did come in Manchester in 2014-15, beating Man City 2-0 at the Etihad.

Both sides – since a 4-1 defeat at the Riverside Stadium in October 2005, Manchester United have remained unbeaten in their last 13 matches with Middlesbrough across all competitions (W8 D5), with their last meeting coming in March 2017.

The betting tip. Manchester United win.

Event # 2 FA CUP – Chelsea vs Plymouth

European Champions Chelsea take on Plymouth in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge tomorrow, Saturday, February 5.

Chelsea currently sit third in the Premier League while Plymouth are in seventh place in League one. The Blues, Chelsea, have only lost once in their last 14 overall matches with that lone defeat coming against league leaders Manchester City and they will enter this clash off the back of a 2-0 win over Tottenham in the Premier League. With that said, the Blues will welcome Plymouth for this fourth-round clash having dismantled Chesterfield 5-1 in the previous round. At home, Chelsea have won 10 of their last 11 FA Cup ties at home with a scoring aggregate of 30-4.

On the other hand, Plymouth will hope to continue their fairy-tale run when they travel to Stamford Bridge to meet Chelsea in their own backyard. The league one side has had a good run of form in recent times including the beating of Championship side Birmingham in the previous round. They enter this match after an excellent 3-1 win over Doncaster in their match at the weekend. This will be the first meeting between Plymouth and Chelsea since 1989 when Chelsea prevailed 1-0. Plymouth last win over Chelsea was 42 years ago and they have lost the previous three FA Cup matches against the Blues as well.

KEY STATS

Chelsea – have won 10 of their last 11 FA Cup matches at Stamford Bridge (L1) by an aggregate score of 30-4. Their only defeat in this spell was versus Manchester United in round five in February 2019.

Plymouth – who haven't reached the FA Cup fifth round since appearing in the quarter-finals in 2006-07, have been eliminated from each of their last 13 ties in the competition against top-flight sides since beating West Brom in 1983-84.

Both sides – Plymouth's last victory over Chelsea was 42 years ago, knocking the Blues out of the League Cup back in September 1979. However, they have been eliminated from each of their previous three FA Cup clashes with Chelsea.

The betting tip. Chelsea win.

JUSTBET ODDS – Manchester United vs Middlesbrough

Friday, February 4, 2022

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

MANCHESTER UNITED TO WIN $1.30 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,300

MIDDLESBROUGH TO WIN $8.50 which means a $1000 bet would pay $8,500

MATCH TO DRAW $5.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $5,000

Odds on the Home Team (M/United)

winning the game 3-1 at full time $11.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $11,000

Odds on the Away Team (M/Bough)

winning the game 0-1 at full time $19.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $19,000

Odds on the game drawing 1-1 at full time $9.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $9,000.



JUSTBET ODDS – Chelsea vs Plymouth

Saturday, February 5, 2022

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

CHELSEA TO WIN $1.08 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,080

PLYMOUTH TO WIN $41.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $41,000

MATCH TO DRAW $15.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $15,000

Odds on the Home Team (Chelsea)

winning the game 4-1 at full time $14.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $14,000

Odds on the Away Team (Plymouth)

winning the game 1-2 at full time $101.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $101,000

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $71.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $71,000.