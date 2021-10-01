Facing older horses

The three-year-old and upwards Open Allowance call for the I'msatisfied Trophy is the main event at Caymanas Park tomorrow and will see the presence of top three-year-old filly She's A Wonder in the line-up going over six furlongs (1,200m).

Below is the analysis of each runner and their chances of winning this trophy race.

1. EL PROFESOR: (6 b g by Casual Trick – The Principal) – Struggling since making it to this grade and that learning process continues tomorrow.

2. LABAN: (4 b c by Sensational Slam – For Trixie) – Second behind Mahogany on September 18 when travelling seven furlongs. Laban can be close to the pace before putting in his best effort in the straight. Has been acclimatising well in Open Allowance and cannot be left out of the reckoning as he is consistent and rarely runs a bad race.

3. DUKE: (5 gr h by Casual Trick – Lady MacBeth) – Finished third behind Rojorn di Pilot and Patriarch in the Reggae Trophy over the straight course on September 11. Duke is now due a victory and with a torrid front end expected, he can stay off the pace like he loves to do and then come at them in the last two furlongs. This is Duke's best opportunity in a while to return to the winners' enclosure. Note the figure 8 has been put on.

4. ROJORN DI PILOT: (5 b h by Liquidity – I'm Magic) – Steps up in the handicaps after success in the Reggae Trophy on September 11 at five furlongs straight. Rojorn di Pilot also goes well on the round course but repeating here especially against his stablemate She's A Wonder while giving away the weight is going to prove difficult. Yet Rojorn Di Pilot is tough and experienced and given his progress in recent months can deliver in this trophy race.

5. MAKE UP ARTIST: (4 b f by Adore The Gold – Lipstick Lily) – One of the revelations of this racing season, who destroyed rivals at the Overnight Allowance level on September 22 going six furlongs (1,200m), to make it five wins from six career starts all this season. Make Up Artist on September 22 won by 6 ¾ lengths in a time of 1:11.4. Although stepping up to compete, Make Up Artist can win again but with good raw speed in this trophy contest she might be hard pressed to do so.

6. GOD OF LOVE: (5 b g by Adore The Gold – Shanda D) – A known speedster who is now due a win. God of Love is ultra consistent, finished second behind Mahogany over 5 ½ furlongs on August 3. God of Love gets a slight pull in the weights and the distance is perfect. This gelding has already shown that despite his obvious speed he does not have to lead which might be the best option in this one. God of Love has every chance of winning.

7. SHE'S A WONDER: (3 b f by Bern Identity – Jamaican Dream) – Classic filly who won this year's 1000 Guineas (1,600m) and Jamaica Oaks (2000m). She's A Wonder can also sprint but a winning run against older, well raced horses for the first time is not going to be an easy task. Yet it has to be recognised that She's A Wonder possesses a special talent which can come to the fore even against these older horses tomorrow.