Father Patrick takes the chance with an apprentice to shed weight

A competitive field of seven runners go postward to contest the Blumenthal Trophy, a three-year-old and upwards Open Allowance/Graded Stakes event honouring one of best horses to race at the Park, on tomorrow's nine-race card. The race will be run over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m) for a total purse of $1.5 million.

Below is the analysis of each runner.

1. FATHER PATRICK: (5 b g by Nuclear Wayne – Late Appeal) – After the scratch of his stable companion Mahogany from the Thoroughbred Racing Hall-of-Fame Stakes on July 17, Father Patrick blinded rivals by 4 ¼ lengths. Father Patrick clocked a brilliant 1:11.4 time for the 6 furlong (1,200m) event. Father Patrick should not be bother by this extension in journey and with the apprentice chipping off nine pounds, bringing the weight down from 59.0kgs (130 lb) to 55.okgs (121 lb), should easily put these away. But it is a risk as as the apprentice is inexperienced.

2. AWESOME TREASURE (USA): (4 b f by Awesome of Course – Bossy Gal) – Since graduating to the big league, Awesome Treasure has been finding it difficult to make her presence felt. Another soft below effort is expected from Awesome Treasure but don't be surprised if her form turns around and she hits the board.

3. ROJORN DI PILOT: (5 b c by Liquidity – I'm Magic) – Competed in the Thoroughbred Racing Hall-of-Fame Stakes Trophy finishing fifth. With the winner and stablemate Father Patrick in this line-up, little or no improvement is expected from Rojorn di Pilot.

4. EROY (USA): (4 b c by Khozan – Golden Bucket) – was a winner on last at the Overnight Allowance level on July 12. Then Eroy defeated Legality by two lengths in a time of 1:56.3 going nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m). Although up in class, Eroy should give a good account of himself.

5. DRUMMER BOY: (6 b h by Natural Selection – Preach Preacher) – Was at the races a week ago and Drummer Boy finished fifth in a six-furlong event behind Laban in an Overnight Allowance call. Now stepping up the ladder and without any real form, Drummer Boy is best left alone.

6. EAGLE ONE (USA): (4 b c by Astrology – Frisky Cheerleader) – Improving sort who continues to do well at this level. Eagle One was second behind Father Patrick in the recent Thoroughbred Racing Hall-of-Fame Trophy and once again should play second fiddle.

7. DUKE: (5 gr h by Casual Trick – Lady McBeth) – Consistent run-on sprinter who was fourth in the Thoroughbred Racing Hall-of-Fame Stakes over six furlongs on July 17. Duke should welcome this extension in journey and is expected to provide the main resistance to Father Patrick.