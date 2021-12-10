Father Patrick finds his old self in None Such

Father Patrick returned to his winning ways with a sub 1:12 time run to win the None Such Sprint Trophy feature over six furlongs (1,200 metres) at Caymanas Park on Saturday, December 4.

The None Such, a three-year-old and upwards Open Allowance/Graded Stakes event, attracted a field of seven of the best sprinters at the level taking part with Father Patrick seeking revenge for his recent thumping by Duke in the Port Royal Sprint over the same distance.

Father Patrick wasted little time at odds of 10/1 under non-claiming apprentice rider Oshane Nugent, to win the event from his 3/1 stablemate Rojorn Di Pilot (Omar Walker) by 1 3/4 lengths, and in so doing, recovered from the 2-1/2-length loss to Duke going the same trip on November 13. Trained by Ian Parsard, Father Patrick posted a winning time of 1:11.4 seconds with dictating fractions of 23.0, 46.3 seconds. Duke (Robert Halledeen) finished third. She's A Wonder, who was installed as the 3/2 favourite and slowly into stride, completed the frame partnered by the leading rider Anthony Thomas.

“We always thought that Father Patrick was the best sprinter in the land, and we are very, very happy with today's (Saturday's) performance as he was able to bounce back to solidifying himself as the best sprinter at present and for the year, regardless of how the year is at right now.

“It was an excellent performance as for some time now, we were just waiting to see him get back to himself, and that he did with a fluent and exciting effort,” assistant trainer Peter John Parsard said.