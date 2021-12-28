Father Patrick seals the deal as the best sprinter around

Father Patrick proved that his upset victory in the None Such Sprint was no fluke, as the Ian Parsard-conditioned bay gelding repeated, this time with a brilliant performance to win the $2.5 million Christopher Armond Sprint Trophy at Caymanas Park yesterday.

After his 10-1 victory in the six-furlong None Such Sprint over six furlongs (1,200m), Father Patrick was allotted top weight of 57.0 kgs (126 lb) in the Chris Armond but that didn't hamper him, as was still able to display his true grit and determination in holding off the fast finishing God of Love (Christopher Mamdeen by three parts of a length in the Open Allowance/Graded Stakes event.

Bred by Nuclear Wayne out of Late Appeal, Father Patrick, who capped off the year with five wins from 12 starts with earnings of over $5.3 million, ran the five-and-a-half furlong (1,100m) distance in a fast 1:05.0.4.

Parsard was pleased with the victory by Father Patrick as the win put a smile on his face following the unexpected third-place finish by Brinks in the Supreme Ventures Limited-sponsored Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes one race before.

“He [ Father Patrick] is just a very good horse. When you have good horses, you try to take care of them and they will deliver for you on the track. Father Patrick did that a couple weeks ago and came back today with a very smooth ride from Nugent (Oshane), who knows him inside out and he rode him perfectly and he was able to get home. So, we are very happy at the stables; happy for Father Patrick and the owners' syndicate and we can look forward to 2022 with optimism.” Parsard said.

It wasn't the perfect start for Father Patrick but jockey Oshane Nugent got the big striding gelding up and running and settled behind Victory Turn (Raddesh Roman), who opened up some two to three lengths on rivals navigating the half-mile turn.

Father Patrick got into his groove approaching the final bend and drew alongside Victory Turn at the top of the lane with Nuclear Noon (Robert Halledeen) and Laban (Abigail Able) on his outside with their challenges.

However, Nugent kept his mount well-balanced and proved too strong for rivals. Laban was third and Victory Turn fourth in the three-year-old and upwards Open Allowance - Graded Stakes event.