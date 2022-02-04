Father Patrick set for another Trophy win

Racing fans will always remember the late great conditioner Eileen Cliggott, an Englishwoman who won over 900 races during a period of over 30 years. Cliggott, in addition to training horses, managed a stud farm and was responsible for training and grooming of a number of top-notch riders including Donovan “Bug” Lindo and Karl Brown.

Cliggott's prominent place in racing history is further guaranteed as she has won some of the game's most prestigious races including one Derby winner ( Rumpelstiltskin – 1965), three St Leger winners ( Rumpelstiltskin – 1965, Charlotte Russe – 1970, and Predude – 1962).

Tomorrow, Cliggott will be recognised as once again a race is going to be run in her honour. The annual staging of the Eileen Cliggott Memorial Trophy, the first major sprint race for the season, takes place at Caymanas Park.

The three-year-old and upwards Open Allowance/Graded Stakes event has attracted a field of seven runners going 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m) for a total purse of $1.5 million. .

Below is the analysis of each runner and their chances of winning this trophy race.

1. FATHER PATRICK: (6 b g by Nuclear Wayne – Late Appeal) – One of the best sprinters in training at present. Father Patrick ended last year with five wins from 12 starts with his last two wins being consecutive. Father Patrick clocked 1:11.4 for six furlongs to win the None Such Sprint on December 4 and then capped off the season with a 1:05.4 clocking for 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m) to win the Chris Armond Sprint on December 27. Father Patrick, although toting top weight of 57.0 kgs (126 lb), and allowing weight all round to his rivals, should have no problem going 6 ½ furlongs and could open his 2022 account with a third win in succession.

2. SUPERLUMINAL: (10 b h by Natural Selection – Thousand Hills) – Has no chance. Note the tongue-tie, figure-8, and cheekpieces off.

3. DOUBLE CROWN: (5 ch g by Bellamy Road – Salty Talk) – Cannot manage these sprinting.

4. NUCLEAR NOON: (4 by c by Nuclear Wayne – Noon It Is) – Has done nothing of significance since coming to this level. Nuclear Noon clearly needs more time to get his footing in this class but could run surprisingly well.

5. EAGLE ONE (USA): (5 b g by Astrology – Frisky Cheerleader) – Ran well to finish third behind stablemates Patriarch and God of Love over six furlongs on January 15. Eagle One has received a slight pull in the weights and is better suited by this trip. Note the figure 8 has been taken off.

6. SPARKLE DIAMOND (USA): (6 ch h by Include – Myntz Connection) – Sparkle Diamond has not lived up to his early hype, mustering only five wins from 14 career starts. This trophy race is another opportunity for Sparkle Diamond to show his true ability especially with a pull of 14 lb in the weights.

7. DUKE: (6 gr h by Casual Trick – Lady Macbeth) – Disappointed when finishing down the track in the Chris Armond Sprint behind Father Patrick on December 27. Duke is still at home in present company and can prove equal to the task at hand. Plus, he has been given a rest period of 40 days, which should increase his chances of winning.