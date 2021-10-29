Fierce Cash Pot Super Dash expected — Father Patrick favoured

Although attention tomorrow (Saturday, October 30) will be on the two-year-olds as they compete in the Cash Pot “Only One For Me” Trophy, there is something of a buzz going around as some hot-steppers are lined up for the Cash Pot “Super Dash” Trophy going the minimum trip (five furlongs) on the round course.

Eight runners are down to take part in the three-year-old and upwards Open Allowance event.

Below is the analysis of each runner.

1. PATRIARCH: (6 b h by Casual Trick – Electrifying) – Finished second behind Rojorn Di Pilot in the Reggae Trophy over the five-straight course on September 11. Patriarch, the current sprint champion, will savour this minimum trip on the round and given his speed, could set off in front and prove hard to peg, plus he has been rested for 49 days making him as fresh as can be.

2. VICTORY TURN (USA): (5 b m by Handsome Mike – Dreamingofleta) – Victory Turn finished third behind Mahogany and Laban at seven furlongs (1,400m) recently. Victory Turn is much better off over this galloping course and could cause some anxious moments for the top steppers.

3. GOD OF LOVE: (5 b g by Adore The Gold – Shanda D) – Consistent performer who finished in last place in the recent I'msatisfied Trophy over six furlongs. God of Love should have no issues going this short and is expected to impact the outcome of this race especially in the last furlong when he is should be making his final thrust for victory.

4. LABAN: (4 b c by Sensational Slam – For Trixie) – Has been holding his own in recent times and while another decent run is anticipated, Laban will find the trip a tad short.

5. DUKE: (5 gr h by Casual Trick – Lady McBeth) – Consistent run-on sprinter who won the recent Vassell Najair Memorial Trophy over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m). Despite that effort being in the class below at the Overnight Allowance level, Duke is comfortable among these to put in another competitive run but he has to do coming from off the pace.

6. SALVATION: (4 gr f by Blue Pepsi Lodge – My Morning Prayer) – It is difficult giving Salvation a winning chance.

7. LEGALITY (USA): (5dkb h by Uncaptured – Tracey's Legacy) – Will find this trip a too short and thus is going to be left behind.

8. FATHER PATRICK: (5 b g by Nuclear Wayne – Late Appeal) – Disappointed when finishing sixth in the recent Blumenthal run over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m). Father Patrick is effective at this distance and given his known class, if he is allowed to settle close behind the leader/s then he has every chance of winning when he is asked to accelerate in the last 2 1//2 furlongs. Worked with Mahogany on October 10, clocking 1:12.4 for six furlongs to indicate he is in good nick.