Fierce Sunday battle expected in five straight

With no trophy race being offered on the nine-race programme of Sunday, February 13, a competitive Open Allowance field of seven runners going five furlongs straight is the main attraction.

Below is the analysis of each runner and their chances of winning in post-position order.

1. NUCLEAR NOON: (4 b c by Nuclear Wayne - Noon It Is) - Ran an improved race last week when finishing third behind Eagle One and Father Patrick in the Eileen Cliggott Memorial Trophy. With Eagle One present again, Nuclear Noon should find it difficult but has been effective in the past on the straight course. Plus, exiting from the one draw is always a hindrance, but then again, there are only seven runners competing.

2. SPARKLE DIAMOND: (6 ch h by Include - Myntz Connection) - Has done nothing in his three starts at this level thus far but the presence of Shane Ellis suggests that Sparkle Diamond is coming to run.

3. ROJORN DI PILOT: (6 b h by Liquidity - I'm Magic) - Making his seasonal debut Rojorn di Pilot always runs well over the straight and this fierce competitor should put in a good effort.

4. AWESOME TREASURE (USA): (5 b m by Awesome of Course - Bossy Gal) - Is going to be left behind.

5. GOD OF LOVE: (6 b g by Adore The Gold - Shanda D) - Just failed to catch stablemate Patriarch on last on the round course. Now going over the straight, which is more to the liking for Patriarch, God of Love is not expected to win. Maybe another stable exacta.

6. PATRIARCH: ( 7 b h by Casual Trick - Electrifying) - Speedy and talented horse who comes into this race searching for his third-consecutive victory. Patriarch was a winner over this distance in his on December 27, 2021 in a time of 57.1, and if he can reproduce that effort then a hat trick of wins is on the cards.

7. EAGLE ONE (USA): (5 b g by Astrology - Frisky Cheerleader) - Outsprinted rivals to win the Eileen Cliggott Memorial Trophy. Although this foreigner went down to Patriarch over the straight on December 27 of last year and in the St Catherine Cup on January 15 over six furlongs, Eagle One, based on his Eileen Cliggott triumph, can turn the tables.