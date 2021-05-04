FIGHTING WIN

SHE'S A Wonder claimed victory in the inaugural staging of the 7 ½-furlong Portmore Stakes (three-year-old fillies), but only just to keep her unblemished record of three wins from three starts this year.

While the win by She's A Wonder was anticipated, the closeness of victory was due to second-place finisher Sensational Ending stepping up several notches on her last effort.

The Portmore was run at Caymanas Park on Saturday, May 1, 2021

THE RACE

With known speedster Hoist the Mast declared a late non-starter She's A Wonder, ridden by Reyan Lewis for trainer Ian Parsard, had an uncontested lead from the start followed by Secret Identity (Dane Nelson) and Amy The Butcher (Paul Francis), the surprise package, behind in third. Sensational Ending (Anthony Thomas), who could not go with the early pace, raced in fourth.

Leaving the five-furlong post, Lewis extended the lead by over five lengths on She's A Wonder to enter the last two furlongs firmly on top. The effort by Secret Identity started to wane as Sensational Ending was switched to the inside for her run.

It was obvious that She's A Wonder was faltering in the last furlong with Sensational Ending gaining quickly but the former was able to get home by three parts of a length. Sensational Ending was second and Secret Identity third. Amy The Butcher completed the placings on the board. The winning time was 1:33.4 with fractions of 23.3 x 46.2 x 1:11.4.

TRAINER'S COMMENT

“A tough but satisfying win by She's A Wonder. She was allowing lumps of weight to all in the race and did well to hold on for this win.

“I am particularly pleased by this effort as She's A Wonder fell down on the exercise track a week before the race and this disrupted her training programme.

“ She's A Wonder today [Saturday, May 1] demonstrated her fight and pluck and these are good signs going forward to the Classic 1000 Guineas in approximately five weeks.

“We will do our best to keep her healthy and fit as She's A Wonder gets closer to one of her main objectives.”

THE VERDICT

The Portmore Stakes turned out to be a close encounter and not a one-sided affair, which is always good for the sport.

This new Portmore Stakes is a wonderful new addition to the calendar as Classic horses move from six furlongs to seven and then to 7 ½ before the one-mile (eight furlongs) 1000 Guineas.

'Mr Promoter', the only thing missing now is the 10-furlong Jamaica Oaks. Rethink and return the Oaks, which would provide a chance for horses to race over two turns before the St Leger and the Derby. Think, also about the Governor's Cup, another discarded two turn race, 'Mr Promoter' you can make the Governor's Cup for colts and geldings only.

We now look forward with interest for the Kingston Stakes (three-year-old colts and geldings) on Saturday next, May 8.

THE POSITIVES

She's A Wonder is undeniably the best of the present female crop but it will not be a walkover among the fillies.

THE NEGATIVES

Action Ann ran below par, finishing out of the frame and the hope now is for her to recoup and be fighting ready on Guineas Day.