First-timers should decide juvenile contest

The two-year-old campaign continues with another native-bred maiden special weight event with eight juveniles down to compete going four furlongs (800m) for a total purse of $900,000.

Of the eight runners entered, seven are from two barns with four – Takeapunt, Fly Messenger Fly, Sunset Silhoutte and Deezi trained by Jason DaCosta and three – Thirtyonekisses, Power Ranking and Rum Puncher conditioned by Richard Azan.

Also of special note is that five runners are sired by Northern Giant – DaCosta's four runners and Steven Todd's lone entrant Awesome Rich.

Below is the analysis of the runners.

1. TEKAPUNT: (2 b c by Northern Giant – Just A Flutter) – Improved from his eighth-place finish on debut to finish fourth (September 4) behind stablemate Silent Mission, Princess Alana and another stablemate Deezi on the round course at five furlongs. Again, Tekapunt might earn in this one.

2. AWESOME RICH: ( Northern Giant – Awesome Camille) – Nicely bred colt who is out for the first time. Awesome Rich, although not expected to win, will gain needed experience.

3. FLY MESSENGER FLY: (2 ch f by Northern Giant – Preach Preacher) – Has done nothing in her two starts to date with little or no improvement expected from Fly Messenger Fly. Note, blinkers and tongue-tie are now on.

4. THIRTYONEKISSES: (2 b f by Savoy Stomp – Shahar) – Has disappointed in her two starts so far and that trend will continue.

5. S UNSET SILHOUTTE: (2 b f by Northern Giant – Ahwhofah) – This is a half-sister of She's A Maneater, Run Thatcher Run and England Rose, who is making her debut. News from the morning watchers say that Sunset Silhoutte is packed with speed and has been well-prepared for her debut run. She galloped five furlongs straight last Sunday morning in a time of 1:01.3, being ridden for the first four furlongs when she was clocked in 47.1 seconds. Sunset Silhoutte galloped with Sudden Flight.

6. POWER RANKING: (2 b c by Casual Trick – Escandalosa) – Another first-time runner in the line-up. Power Ranking has been catching the attention of railbirds in the mornings and should make a favourable first impression.

7. RUM PUNCHER : (2 ch c by Soul Warrior – Miss Angeline) – Not expected to win.

8. DEEZI: (2 b c by Northern Giant – Buyabook) – Ran a much better race on September 4 when finishing third behind stablemate Silent Mission and Princess Alana over five furlongs round. Deezi should be fitter for this and is well drawn on the outside and could challenge for top honours.

— Ruddy Allen