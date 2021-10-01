Five undefeated teams left in NFL after week three

Week 3 of the 2021/22 National Football League (NFL) season is in the books and the current standings have left more questions than answers. There are five undefeated teams and, except for the Los Angeles Rams, none of them were expected to be in the running — namely, the Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, and Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers opened the week last Thursday, September 23 with a 24-9 victory over the floundering Houston Texans, giving the team its first 3-0 start since 2015. The win came at a cost as standout running back Christian McCaffrey had to take his leave in the second quarter due to a hamstring strain. The timetable for his return is unknown and their opponent (the Dallas Cowboys) this weekend is expected to take full advantage of the handicap.

The Panthers are the only team to not trail this season, but they enter the weekend as JustBet underdogs against a Dallas team that is playing inspired football and, were it not for some heroics from one Tom Brady in the opening game, the Cowboys would be in the ranks of the unbeaten.

The Cowboys closed Week 3 on Monday night against division rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles with a punch-in-the-gut 41-21 win. Cowboys quarterback (QB) Dak Prescott was driven by emotions, playing on the turf where his season ending injury occurred last November, and the Dallas defense provided all the support necessary.

With eleven Dallas players out due to COVID-19 protocols, cornerback Trevon Diggs was particularly impressive, and his third-quarter interception of former Alabama teammate Jalen Hurts for a 59-yard touchdown, all but put the game to rest. If the Cowboys can produce anything close to their Week 3 performance, there should be a dent in the flawless record of the Panthers come Sunday afternoon.

The participants in last February's Super Bowl tasted defeat last Sunday as both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Buccaneers lost to the teams from Los Angeles — the Chargers and Rams, respectively. The Chiefs were victims of multiple instances of uncalled pass interference and committed four turnovers which ultimately led to the 24-30 defeat — Chargers' QB Justin Herbert completed a four-yard touchdown pass to Mike Williams with 32 seconds remaining to give Los Angeles the stunning victory.

The Chiefs, having uncharacteristically lost two-straight games, will vent their frustration on the Eagles this Sunday. Its hard to imagine the reigning American Football Conference (AFC) champions losing three-straight and are expected to get their season back on track with a win.

The Buccaneers lost for the first time this season in their first game away from home. Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady had a stellar night (as if anything else was expected), with 432 passing yards but only one touchdown in his first-ever game played in Los Angeles. His younger counterpart, Matthew Stafford, was no slouch, registering 343 yards and four touchdowns in the 34-24 win.

Stafford shook off a slow start to outplay his decorated opponent as the Rams dispatched the defending Super Bowl champions and, this Sunday, will put up their undefeated record against that of the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals were not very convincing in their Week 3 win over the winless Jacksonville Jaguars, despite the 31-19 score line. Now they have the bigger challenge of playing the Rams in a second-straight road game, with the JustBet odds highly in favour of their opponents.

The Arizona defense has been suspect over the past two weeks and therefore their undefeated record is not very compelling. However, while the Rams are the more balanced team, the Cardinals, with QB Kyler Murray and receiver DeAndre Hopkins, are capable of exploding with every offensive possession. This should be the marquee game of the weekend, but the biggest story happens to be Brady playing in New England as a visitor for the first time in his storied career.

His highly anticipated return to Foxborough will be the feature at prime time this Sunday night. Brady played two decades for the Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick, getting to nine Super Bowls and winning six. Consequently, this matchup is being billed as Brady vs Belichick as the two are invariably linked with co-creating the greatest dynasty the NFL has ever seen.

This week, Belichick must scheme a gameplan against Brady who is averaging 362.3 passing yards per game and already has ten passing touchdowns through three weeks. The Buccaneers have averaged 34.3 points per game while the Patriots have averaged just over half that amount (18), so the focus of Belichick must be restricting Brady and he, more than anyone else, should know how difficult that can be. It may not be the game of the weekend, but one can't deny the magnitude of the story.

