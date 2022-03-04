Flamboyant Calculus at his best in Miracle Man

CALCULUS continued his smashing four-year-old form with another sublime and classy victory in the Miracle Man Cup over 1,900 metres. The Miracle Man was a three-year-old and upwards call at the Open Allowance | Graded Stakes level on Saturday, February 26.

Trained by the leading trainer Gary Subratie, it was the colt's second success of the season from as many starts, and he did it in flamboyant style with favourite rider jockey Shane Ellis in the irons. Oneofakind (Robert Halledeen) finished second with Hover Craft (Anthony Thomas) third.

In the recently introduced 1,900-metre event, Calculus clocked a time of 2:01.3 with splits of 25.3 x 50.3 x 1:16.0 x 1:41.2. , 1:16.0, 2:01.3 seconds.

And according to Subratie: “From Calculus's latest efforts in winning back-to-back races, he will continue to show improvement going further, and reductions in the distance will not seriously impact the performance of Calculus. I am satisfied with his current form in his four-year-old season – he is improving with each race, and let us see how he will turn out as he races on. He is going to show his true quality this year as he can sprint as well. It was unfortunate that he [ Calculus] was not chosen as the Horse of the Year, but [be] that as it may, I rate him as one of the best stayers in the country and he will go on to display his versatility.”