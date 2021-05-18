In full flight
Flying to victory — Rojorn di PilotTuesday, May 18, 2021
BY RUDDY ALLEN
AS expected, five-year-old bay horse Rojorn di Pilot easily obliged as the favourite in the top-rated three-year-old and upwards Overnight Allowance highlighting event at Caymanas Park yesterday.
Owned by Roam, trained by Ian Parsard, and ridden by Omar Walker, the Liquidity – I'm Magic offspring Rojorn di Pilot sprinted away from rivals inside the final furlong (200m) to win the five-straight race by a comfortable two lengths in a time of 0:58.2.
Rojorn di Pilot was always in a good position at the off, travelling sweetly behind the early leader Formal Gladiator (Robert Halledeen). The far-striding horse then took over on crossing the dummy rails and carried his gallop to the wire, winning ahead of Ras Emanuel (Daniel Satchell) and Laban, the mount of Abigail Able.
Joint champion Anthony Thomas was once again the pick of the riders with two winners on the nine-race programme.
Thomas's winners were Make Up Artist for trainer Jason DaCosta in the third race and Mamacita in the fifth race. In the Drumbeat Trophy feature for trainer Dennis Pryce, Mamacita won by three parts of a length ahead of Smokey Topaz (Youville Pinnock) and Big Dream (Roger Hewitt) in a time of 1:00.3.
With those two winners, Thomas increased his lead in the jockeys' championship to five winners over the other joint champion Dane Nelson. Thomas leads on 44 wins, with the winless Nelson on 39.
There were three upsets on the day, Blood Song in the first at 29-1, Awesome Treasure at 14-1 in the seventh, and Sweet Majesty at 14-1 in the eighth. Blood Song gave veteran rider Charlton Riley his first winner in many years.
