From being terrified on a runaway horse to riding a winner

It has been a short but rocky road to travel for apprentice Abigail Able, who is part of a growing number of young women becoming more involved in horse racing.

Yet, despite the many pitfalls and not being where she wanted to be, “Abbi” as she is popularly known, has no regrets in choosing to be a jockey.

It took Able 53 rides to accomplish one of her goals, and that was to win a race. She accomplished that feat on Derby Day (June 29) when she booted home the Wayne DaCosta-trained England's Rose in the Starters' Trophy. England's Rose won easily by 4 ¼ lengths.

“I feel great. I am happy that I could win the first race of my career. Although it took some time, I am pleased and grateful. Nothing happens before its time, and I am just happy my time has come.

“I have had many dreams about this day and when it finally came I am just speechless. And what a way to get off the mark and in a trophy race; and look at the purse as well — $1.75 million,” an elated Abbi said.

Able became the second females, in a batch of 21 apprentices who graduated last year September, to ride a winner. Samantha Fletcher was the first to do so, while Tamicka Lawrence, who has just returned from an ankle injury, is yet to get off the mark. Able is the 18th overall to win a race.

Able praised DaCosta for her success in the saddle and thanked others as well.

“I must give a very big thank you to trainer Wayne DaCosta. He has been there for me, supporting, encouraging, and teaching me along the way. Without his teaching and guidance. I wouldn't be here today (Saturday) standing in the winners' enclosure as a winner. I am thankful and grateful for his help. I must also thank the owner and other connections of England's Rose as well for faith they had in me.

“Others also played a part by giving me rides, and the more rides I get, the I will be able to learn and get better. Trainer Rowan Mathie was a big help, among others. I thank you all. Friends, family and colleagues, thank you all,” she said.

Able recognises the hard work that's required to follow her dream in racing and says it has challenged her in every way possible.

“Chasing this dream has been the hardest thing I have ever done in my life; however, I would not want to be doing anything else. Being a female jockey comes with many challenges. You have to prove to everyone that you are just as strong as the males and that you're not going to be pushed around.

“To be a good female rider in a male-dominated sport you have to be tough. A lot of people usually say girls cannot ride, they are soft — those kinds of things — so you have to prove them wrong,” Able said.

Able, who wanted at first to become a nurse, shared that her love for horses was ignited at a tender age, but it didn't blossom until she began to swim horses in the mornings in the equine pool at Caymanas Park.

“I have always had a love for horses for a long time. I used to go to the racetrack to help my big sister (Kerry-Ann Newell) in the mornings, as she at the time was working at the pool. It then happened that I started to help the grooms swim the horses.

“Swimming horses in the pool doesn't mean that you go into the water — which is very deep — with the horse. We hold the rope that is attached to the horse's swimming equipment and walk around the pool edges and let the horses swim. That's where the feeling of loving horses got real,” she informed.

What sealed the deal for her was an incident which would have shaken anyone, but not young Abbi.

“It happened the morning when I saw this horse named Polly B going down the track with trainer Rowan Mathie. I asked Mathie if I could go on his horse and he told me yes, So, I went on Polly B while the groom was leading him.

“The groom told me that I could lead him ( Polly B) in by myself but before that could happen, the water truck was passing at the same time and Polly B got frightened and broke off with me on his back.

“People were shouting from all angles telling me what to do. I was so scared that I didn't even hear what they were saying,” she recalled.

“After a while Polly B came to a stop and Mathie rushed to us and caught Polly B and asked me if I was okay, and if I still wanted to become a jockey. I told him yes, because, at that moment, that was what I wanted to do. That day was magical for me,” Able ended.