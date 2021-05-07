From Portmore to Kingston

The inaugural running of The Kingston, the final major preparation race heading into next month's start of the Classic, takes place at Caymanas Park on Saturday, May 8. The Kingston is to be contested by native-bred three-year-old colts and geldings and will be run over 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m) for a total purse of $3 million.

Below is the analysis of the 12 runners.

1. DANCINGINTHEBREEZE: (3 b c by American Dance – Herecomesthebreeze) – The only maiden in the race and that status will remain after this event. Note the figure-8 has been taken off.

2. BILLY WHIZZ: (3 ch g by Northern Giant – Khadiliah) – Ran a cracker when going down by a short head to two-year-old champion Further and Beyond in the Prince Consort Stakes at 7 furlongs (1,400m) on April 8. Facing Further and Beyond again and going further, Billy Whizz, with the light impost of 52.0 kgs (115 lb), two pounds lighter than on last, is sure to be competitive and this race maybe his best opportunity of defeating Further and Beyond as in the Classic races all colts and geldings will be level.

3. CALCULUS: (3 b c by Sensational Slam – Trinket Box) – Was expected to run a much better race on April 8 when finishing third by four lengths behind stablemate Further and Beyond and Billy Whizz in the 7-furlong Prince Consort Stakes. The extended journey tomorrow should benefit the running style of Calculus and a better effort is expected, plus he gets a 3 lb drop in the weights.

4. MINIATURE MAN: (3 ch g by Northern Giant – Runaway Gal) – Miniature Man is in the transformation stage at this time. He has always been known as a sprinter until his last effort on April 17 when he won over a mile coming from way behind. That process continues tomorrow for Miniature Man and is one that has to be watched closely but only for a possible placing effort.

5. FURTHER AND BEYOND: (3 ch c by Blue Pepsi Lodge – Rumble) – Top native-bred three-year-old who completed his third-consecutive win in the Prince Consort Stakes at 7 furlongs on April 8. Further and Beyond had to fight for that victory, getting home by a short head but that was his first race in over three months and he needed that run. Now with that effort under his girth and going longer which should suit him even better, Further and Beyond, despite carrying top weight of 57.0kgs (126 lb), and allowing weight all round, is tough, he knows how to win and is difficult to bet against as the winner of The Kingston.

6. CURLIN'S AFFAIR: (3 ch c by Perfect Curlin – Nuclear Affair) – Finished fourth in the recent 7-furlong Prince Consort Stakes. With the first three finishers present in The Kingston, Curlin's Affair can only hope for a minor placing, despite the fact that he is coming along nicely at exercise. Keep a look out for Curlin's Affair.

7. RUSTY: (3 b g by Drill – Kenzie's Charm) – Based on his last two runs when he finished down the track, Rusty cannot get a vote of confidence to even hit the board.

8. DADDY JONES: (3 gr c by American Dance – Mete-Orite) – A lot has been expected of Daddy Jones who is taking his time to deliver what everyone believes he is capable of. Worked well last weekend which may be a sign that he is getting into shape, but winning is not on the cards.

9. T BRADY: (3 b by Silent Valor – Burning Clearance) – Has too much to do.

10. REGNANT: (3 ch g by Midnight Hawk – Mama Blossom) – Talented campaigner who holds two wins from three starts to date. Regnant was an easy four-length winner on March 21 when travelling 6 ½ furlongs. Regnant, who has been timely prepared for this encounter is the real unknown in The Kingston. He has been rested by his having not raced for 48 days and therefore, comes into this one fresh and well-tuned. Watch Regnant.

11. REGAL AND ROYAL: (3 b c by Soul Warrior – Wap) – Regal and Royal is going to be left behind.

12. JOHNCROWJEFF: (3 b g by Natural Selection – Sweetyourock) – Cannot win The Kingston.