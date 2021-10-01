Further and Beyond back to his best

Further and Beyond returned to competitive racing on Monday, September 27, 2021 after a break of close to two months, this time outside of his three-year-old age group and did so with commanding authority.

The Anthony Nunes-trained Further and Beyond scorched rivals in a three-year-old and upwards Overnight Allowance call at 7 ½ furlongs.

This was after an unsuccessful Classic foray, which saw the offspring of Blue Pepsi Lodge – Rumble placing in the 2000 Guineas, the Jamaica St Leger, and the Jamaica Derby.

Further and Beyond with Linton Steadman in the saddle for the first time raced behind the pacesetters Roy Rogers (Nicholas Hibbert), Jamai Raja (Matthew Bennett), and Primal Fear (Oshane Nugent). Further and Beyond travelled with Excessive Force (Oneil Mullings) close by and when the latter accelerated on the outside to get closer to the leaders Steadman also made his move.

By the time the horses entered the last two furlongs for the stretch drive, Further and Beyond was about level with the leading pack, and then came a pronounced surge which brought the three-year-old ahead and from then it was overdrive and then easing down in the final half-a-furlong.

Further and Beyond won impressively by 8 1/2 lengths as the 4/5 favourite with a winning time of 1:31.4 seconds which was supported by engaging splits of 24.0, 47.2, 1:11.4 seconds. Excessive Force held for second with Uncle Frank (Phillip Parchment) running on for second place.

“ Further and Beyond has had his ups and downs but we have persisted and the result is what you saw today (September 27). There is no doubt that he is a talented horse if he allows us to train him the way we want to, then his future is bright,” trainer Nunes said.

Particularly ecstatic about the victory by Further and Beyond was jockey Steadman.

“ Further and Beyond was in fine fettle today (Monday) to get the job done and I know that he has the pace in him to go whether it is from in the front or from at the back so, I just sat off the early fractions and waited.

“Then from about three to three and a half furlongs out I set about picking the early leaders off and, at two and a half furlongs out I asked him to go, and he redoubled quickly and we won the race easily.

“He could have even run a faster time for the event, but he had not run for a little while and instead of forcing him I just let him take his own time to get the job done,” Steadman said.