Further and Beyond in Horse of the Year fashion

Horse of the Year Further and Beyond returned to action following a three-month break in a three-year-old and upwards Open Allowance call to win the Saint Cecelia Cup feature over six furlongs at Caymanas Park on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

In the hands of jockey Robert Halledeen for champion trainer Anthony Nunes, the four-year-old colt brushed aside his 12 rivals to take home the trophy.

Drawn at one, Further and Beyond had no difficulties staying with the leading pack when the gates opened as stablemate Go Deh Girl (Tevin Foster) drawn at two assisted in keeping the rail run open.

Halledeen made his move on Further and Beyond with about three furlongs to go and the Horse of the Year responded quickly and in the straight surged ahead, pulling away to win by four lengths. Newcomers to the grade, I've Got Magic (Trevor Simpson) finished second, with Dejae's Boy (Chris Mamdeen) third. Dejae's Boy was subsequently disqualified with Duke getting third. Even on the slow track, Further and Beyond clocked a fast 1:19.3 with fractions of 23.2 x 46.4 x 1:12.1.

“I believe after being voted as the Horse of the Year there is a level of expectation that Further and Beyond is going to perform as a four-year-old. That was nerve-racking for me but certainly, it never looked nerve-racking for him.

“I tried to get him fit enough where I thought he will not hurt himself and be alright, and then he drew the one hole and I said to myself it was the worst thing that could happen especially going 6 ½ furlongs.

“But I tell you what when he left the half-mile pole, he was was already in a beautiful position. I knew that he would get tired in the end, as he was not one hundred per cent fit but he is a nice and special horse and much is expected of him if he remains healthy and sound. At one point before the race started, he was sitting at the gate and the gate handlers did a fine job by grabbing his tail to ease him up off the gate. He came away without much ado, a tad slowly away but he has some tactical speed and came away for a comfortable win in the end,” Nunes said.