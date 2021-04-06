Gate to winning post effort expected from Patriarch in Thursday sprint

Giving support to the Prince Consort Stakes feature on Thursday will be the Easter Sprint Cup, a three-year-old and upwards Overnight Allowance event to be contested at a distance of 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m).

Eleven runners are slated to face the starter.

Below, the Supreme Racing Guide takes a closer look at each runner and their chances of winning.

1. PATRIARCH: (6 b h by Casual Trick – Electrifying) – Narrowly beaten in his last two races with the most recent coming at this level over six furlongs on March 14. Then Patriarch lost by two lengths to an improving Solid Approach. Patriarch appears to be a cut above this Overnight Allowance gathering and with the distance more to his liking, Patriarch, known for his speed, will set off in front and make every post a winning one.

2. STRANGER DANGER: (USA): (5 dkb g by Buffum – Casual Kiss) – Struggling to find his true self and that process continues on Thursday in this race.

3. SEA SWAN: (6 ch m by Adore The Gold – Saint Cecelia) – A winning run is not on the cards.

4. FORMAL GLADIATOR: (6 b h by Adore The Gold – Priceless Beauty) – Ran a fair race on February 28, when finishing second behind Capturemyship over the five straight course. Formal Gladiator has been holding his form well and will not be disgraced.

5. LABAN: (4 y b c by Sensational Slam – For Trixie) – A 6 ½ length winner over six furlongs on March 20 in a time of 1:12.4 in the class below, and although stepping up to compete Laban is giving a clear indication that he is a late bloomer. Laban likes to come from behind and of the leader(s) crack will be running on. His best effort will surely come in the last furlong of this race.

6. CRYPTOCURRENCY: (5 b m by Adore The Gold – Pleasant Ending) – Based on current form, Cryptocurrency is not recommended.

7. ANOTHER BULLET: (9 b h by Nasheet – Wisely Noted) – Has yet to show anything from three starts this season. Little or no improvement is expected from Another Bullet.

8. ANASO: (6 b g by Distorted – Slim Ting) – Can be safely bypassed.

9. UNCLE FRANK: (7 dkb g by Storm Craft – Dusty Milly) – Has not raced in 124 days and is going to find this trip too sharp for him.

10. MONEY MONSTER: (4 b g by Casual Trick – She's Traditional) – Did well to reach this level but winning run is unlikely at the present time.

11 . RAW LIQUID: (5 b h by Liquidity – Good Investment) – Has no chance of winning.