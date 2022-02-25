Generational conquers Overnight coming from claiming

GENERATIONAL (Robert Halledeen) stepped up from mid-table claiming to win the prestigious Millard Ziadie Memorial Cup. The Millard Ziadie was an Overnight Allowance call (three-year-olds and upwards) at 5 1/2 furlongs run on Sunday, February 21.

Trained by Rowan Mathie for owner Vincent Maine, the five-year-old, chestnut, gelded son of Fearless Vision out of Electrifying got home by a short head from Ras Emanuel (Omar Walker), with Versatile Vision (Paul Francis) third. The winning time was 1:07 seconds. Supporting split fractions were: 23.4 x 47.2 seconds.

“We are happy with the progress and the performance of this horse. He won tidily. The trainer, his assistant, and the groom have done a good job done since we claimed this horse for $550,000 a couple of weeks ago.

“We decided to train Generational to reach the Overnight level and the trainer decided to work feverishly on him to get ready in time for this race.

“How far he will go? We will continue to work at the business end. Generational has potential but, he has his problems. We have checked for the major problems and have found and identified a few, and we continue working on them to get the best out of him,” Desmond Lewis, representing owner Maine, said.