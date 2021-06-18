Germany have to win to keep Euro 2020 hopes alive

The Euro 2020 tournament is off and running with plenty to talk about so far. Most notably, Denmark's star, Cristian Erickson, collapsed during his side's loss to Finland in their opening match and needed life-saving on-field treatment, and Spain, making a Euro record 954 passes during their game against Sweden who managed only 96 passes, still had to settle for a 0-0 draw.

Event # 1 – EURO – England vs Scotland

England will seal their place in the knockout stage with a win over their oldest rivals Scotland on Friday, June 18. The Three Lions, England, kicked off their campaign with a dominant 1-0 win over Croatia, with Jamaican born Raheem Sterling getting the winner, his first goal at the famous Wembley stadium on his 13th attempt. With one win in the bag, England take on Scotland fully aware that they have the measure of their hated rivals, having won five of their last seven matches against the Scots, winning 3-0 when both sides last met at Wembley in 2016. Additionally, the English have kept clean sheets in three of their last five victories against Scotland and will be aiming to maintain their dominance in this fixture.

Scotland suffered a damaging defeat in their opening game against the Czech Republic losing 2-0 to a Patrik Schick double which included a wonder goal from beyond the halfway line. The Scots had the better of the opening exchanges in that game, but fluffed their lines, and in the end, it was some sort of reality check for the Scots, who were returning on the big stage (EURO) for the first time in 23 years. However, they will be hoping to stun the football world and claim a famous win over England to get their campaign back on track as they look to make it to the knockout stage.

This is a massive derby match, between two neighbouring nations — England have the quality, the Scots have the determination. However, very few teams can boast a win ratio like England's since international football returned from the novel coronavirus pandemic — the English have won their last seven games in all competitions as well as 11 of their last 14 — only Belgium and Denmark have beaten them during that period. Scotland, on the other hand, haven't won against a team sitting inside the top five of the Fifa ranking in the last three years (England currently 4th).

KEY STATS

• England – won their opening match at the European Championships for the first time, beating Croatia 1-0. They have won their opening two games at three previous major tournaments — the 1982, 2006 and 2018 World Cups.

• Scotland – have won only one of their last 11 matches against England (D2 L8) in a European Championship qualifier at Wembley in November 1999 (1-0, goal by Don Hutchison).

• Both sides – this will be the 115th match between England and Scotland, and their 100th in a competitive fixture. Their only previous meeting at a major tournament was in the group stages of Euro 1996, also at Wembley; England won 2-0, with goals from Alan Shearer and Paul Gascoigne. Current England Head Coach Gareth Southgate played all 90 minutes.

The betting tip. England win.

Event # 2 EURO – Portugal vs Germany

Portugal and Germany are set to light up the Allianz Arena in Munich tomorrow, Saturday (June 19) in the battle of two of Europe's heavyweights.

Portugal got their campaign off in impressive fashion, brushing aside lightweight Hungary 3-0, even though they were made to work hard for their opening goal, but once they did, it was smooth sailing afterwards with talisman Cristiano Ronaldo hitting a brace, including his usual penalty kick.

The Portuguese will be aiming to build on their opening win and will be eager to repeat their 2016 feat when they won this same competition. Even though they won their opening match, Portugal will head into the vital match against Germany fully aware of the fact that they have won just one of their last 10 matches against the Germans in all competitions — that win came way back at the 2000 Euros when they shocked the world with a stunning 3-0 win.

Germany, on the other hand, failed to impress in their opening game in a 0-1 loss to World Champions France, an own goal from Mats Hummels, they now face immense pressure to secure a win against a Portugal side high on confidence if they are to keep their automatic qualification hopes alive.

With that said, the Germans will head into the game at the Allianz Arena confident of securing the victory against this Portuguese side that they have won each of their last four matches against, the most recent of which was the 4-0 beating they handed the Portuguese in the 2014 World Cup.

Since winning the 2014 World Cup, the Germans have not lived up to expectations, suffering some painful defeats of late, one of their most embarrassing defeat was a 6-0 hammering by Spain. That massacre sent shockwaves throughout the football world, and if that wasn't bad enough, the Mighty Germans were humbled by minnows North Macedonia in a World Cup qualifier earlier this year taking them to a new low.

KEY STATS

• Portugal – are looking to become only the second reigning champions of the European Championships to win their first two matches of the tournament, after Spain at EURO 2016.

• Germany – have suffered three defeats in their last four group stage matches at major tournaments (EUROs + World Cup), as many as in their previous 24 group stage games (W16 D5). They have not suffered consecutive defeats in the group stage at a major tournament since losing to England and Portugal at EURO 2000.

• Both sides – the last five matches between Portugal and Germany have produced 17 goals, an average of 3.4 per match. Four of those five games have witnessed 3+ goals.

The betting tip. Germany win and both teams to score.

JUSTBET ODDS – England vs Scotland

Friday, June 18, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

ENGLAND TO WIN $1.33 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,330

SCOTLAND TO WIN $10.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $10,000

MATCH TO DRAW $5.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $5,000

Odds on the Home Team (England) winning the game 3-0 at full time $7.60 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $7,600

Odds on the Away Team (Scotland) winning the game 1-2 at full time $30.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $30,000

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $30.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $30,000.

JUSTBET ODDS – Portugal vs Germany

Saturday, June 19, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

PORTUGAL TO WIN $3.20 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,200

GERMANY TO WIN $2.29 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,290

MATCH TO DRAW $3.35 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,350

Odds on the Home Team (Portugal) winning the game 3-2 at full time $45.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $45,000

Odds on the Away Team (Germany) winning the game 1-3 at full time $20.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $20,000

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $15.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $15,000.