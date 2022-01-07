Go Deh Girl gets the Overnight nod

With no trophy race on offer at the park tomorrow, attention will be focused on the emerging three year olds and the highest-rated level on the day, which is the Overnight grade.

The preview published below is of the eight horses racing over 6 ½ furlongs in the Overnight class.

1 – SUPERLUMINAL: (10 b h Natural Selection – Thousand Hills) – Still going strong at age 10, Superluminal has given of his best in the past, and is not the force of yesteryears, therefore his task of winning is quite difficult.

2 – DUNROBIN: (9 b g Blue Pepsi Lodge – En Vogue) – Has been trying his best to deal with Overnight rivals without much success. That task for Dunrobin continues tomorrow with success not expected.

3 – GO DEH GIRL: (USA 4 dkb f Justin Philip – Pontificating) – Won a restricted Overnight and now gets a second bite of the Overnight. Go Deh Girl will have no issues with the distance and has a glorious opportunity of scoring a second victory in this grouping. Expect Go Deh Girl to be close to the pace before making a move with three furlongs to go.

4 – EL PROFESOR: (7 b g Casual Trick – The Principal) – Has been around Overnight for a while now without causing any problems to rivals. El Profesor has his best chance in a long while of actually winning.

5 – DON ALMIGHTY: (6 b h Casual Trick – Eighteen Karat) – Took him a while to reach this grade, having passed through the claiming ranks. The various connections of Don Almighty must take a bow for this achievement as this six-year-old is not the easiest horse to train. Tomorrow another learning curve begins for Don Almighty.

6 – EAGLE ONE: (USA 5 b g Astrology – Frisky Cheerleader) – Beaten 12 days ago by speedster Patriarch over the five-straight course. Eagle One is enjoying his best form of late and tomorrow the distance is right for him. Eagle One will sit behind the leader before making his move with this Overnight call presenting itself as a favourable opportunity to score his sixth career victory.

7 – STRANGER DANGER: (USA 6 dkb h Buffum – Casual Kiss) – A shadow of his former self who has very little chance of winning this one.

8 – INSPIRED MIRACLE: (6 b g Miracle Man – Lady Madras) – Stepping up from claiming to compete in a class way above his talent.