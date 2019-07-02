God of Love confirms status as a good sprinter in the making

Three-year-old bay gelding God of Love confirmed his growing status as a notable come-from-behind sprinter in the making after a truly powerful win in the $1.5-million Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL) Sprint Trophy on Saturday, July 29.

The Adore The Gold – Shanda offspring produced another strong turn of foot in deep stretch to win the Graded Stakes event for native-bred three-year-olds run over six furlongs (1,200m) by 1 ¼ lengths, with his reserve tank still pretty much intact.

This followed an impressive win going 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m) in a quick 1:05.3 on June 1 to announce himself to the sprinting world.

With apprentice and regular rider Christopher Mamdeen in the saddle God of Love was not the best to leave the starting gates, as he raced among the back markers and watched as Enedina (Javaniel Patterson) led the field ahead of Rojorn di Pilot (Omar Walker), Lady Blue (Tevin Foster) and Nuclear Evita (Kiaman McGregor).

Even at the seven-sixteenth when Enedina began to open up on the field, God of Love was yet to move. Instead he started to move down bit by bit.

However, turning for home, God of Love exploded like a loose cannon, hit another gear, and came storming home for his second-consecutive win.

Prince Charles (Anthony Thomas), who walked out of the starting gates, came flying in the closing stages to get second place ahead of Lady Blue in third and Toona Ciliata (Robert Halledeen) in fourth. The final time for the event was 1:13.0.

Trainer Philip Feanny confirmed his charge's progress.

“It was a fairly good performance but this is not a horse that will really get a distance of ground.

“He is really a sprinter, so we just have to play it one day at a time with God of Love,” Feanny told The Supreme Racing Guide.