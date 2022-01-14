God of Love poised for another win

Some of the top horses around get their first opportunity in 2022 to show their credentials when they meet in the St Catherine Cup tomorrow at Caymanas Park.

Six are entered in the St Catherine Cup, which is an Open Allowance call (six furlongs) for three year olds and upwards.

The analysis of the six starters is published below in order of the draw.

1 – EAGLE ONE (USA): (5 b g Astrology – Frisky Cheerleader) – Eagle One had to dig deep in the class below seven days ago to earn a long-overdue win. Now up in grade albeit with a lighter impost, Eagle One's chances of winning are limited. He will be close to the leader/s, with his main effort coming in the final 2 ½ furlongs.

2 – GOD OF LOVE: (6 b g Adore The Gold – Shanda D) – God of Love ran gamely to finish second by under a length behind Father Patrick in the 5 ½ furlongs Chris Armond Cup competed for on December 27, 2021. God of Love is in the pink of form and although topping the handicaps has the ability to be close enough to the pacesetters and then challenge in the lane. Plus, six furlongs is the ideal trip for this Fitzgerald Richards trainee.

3 – PATRIARCH: (7 b h Casual Trick – Electrifying) – One of the fastest around at this time, Patriarch won on last in the grade below but there is no rival present tomorrow who can get in front of him once he comes out of his starting barrier without any issues. Patriarch hails from the same camp as God of Love, and maybe he will be the rabbit for his stablemate. Six furlongs is a trifle long for Patriarch.

4 – STRANGER DANGER (USA): (6 dkb h Buffum – Casual Kiss) – A mere shadow of his former majestic self.

5 – AWESOME TREASURE (USA): (5 b m Awesome of Course – Bossy Gal) – A winner in Overnight 14 days ago and once again steps up to compete in this trophy race. Awesome Treasure gets a substantial pull in the weights but even this 13 lb drop, this imported filly will be hard-pressed to come out victorious.

6 – NUCLEAR NOON: (4 b c Nuclear Wayne – Noon It Is) – Nuclear Noon enters the St Catherine Cup nine lbs better off for finishing approximately two lengths behind God of Love on December 27, 2021, in the Chris Armond (5 ½ furlongs). This weight differential gives Nuclear Noon a slight advantage with the extra half a furlong to his liking. Expect Nuclear Noon to be right there when this one is being decided.