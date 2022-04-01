Going with Brinks in the Prince Consort Stakes

Going with Brinks in the Prince Consort StakesFriday, April 01, 2022
BY RUDDY ALLEN
The second leg on the “Road to the Triple Crown” for colts and geldings — The Prince Consort Stakes, a native-bred three-year-old Graded Stakes event over seven furlongs (1,400m) takes place on Sunday, April 3 at the park.
This major prep for the three year olds features seven starters.
1. BRINKS: (3 b g by Bern Identity – Indian Bluff) — Talented colt who had opened his season with a third-place finish behind Runaway Algo and Deezi over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m). As a result, Brinks is therefore better prepared for this assignment, plus he has won over this distance before. Brinks has been increasing the tempo with some noticeable spins in mornings working with Classical Orb. Note, Brinks races with the figure 8 on.
2. DEEZI: (3 b c by Northern Giant – Buyabook) — Finished second behind Runaway Algo on March 12. Deezi was in front of Brinks in that 6½-furlong event, and can do the same here. Deezi is a live contender and will probably be on the front end.
3. BLUE VINYL: (3 ch c by Bern Identity – Blufield) — Finished fourth behind Tekapunt in the Sir Howard Stakes over six furlongs (1,200m). With the winner Tekapunt, second-placed Shadowfax and third-placed Power present again, Blue Vinyl's chances of winning are thin.
4. EMPEROROFTHECATS: (3 b g by Emperor Hall – Laws of the Cat) — Made a winning start to his career on March 19 by a head over four furlongs (800m). Since, Emperorofthecats has impressed at exercise with many railbirds suggesting that this Carl Anderson trainee is above average.
5. POWER: (3 ch c by Bal A Bali – Swift Fox) – Ran a good third in the recent Sir Howard. Power is still going to find one or two in his way.
6. SHADOWFAX: (3 b c by Legal Process – Aretha) – Just failed to get the better of Tekapunt in the Sir Howard. With the distance a furlong (200m) longer, Shadowfax will have to find more to get the better of his recent conqueror. With that said, Shadowfax is tough and will fight to the end.
7. TEKAPUNT: (3 b g by Northern Giant – Just A Flutter) – Tekapunt has emerged as the leading runner heading into the Classic series of races for the male cohort after victory in the Sir Howard. Tekapunt is going to thrive on the extension in the journey.
