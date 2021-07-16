GOLD CUP: Jamaica overwhelming favourites to beat Guadeloupe

With the Euro 2020 and Copa America competitions done and dusted, with Italy and Argentina crowning themselves in glory, attention now turns to the CONCACAF Gold Cup competition with Jamaica among the favoured teams to lift this title.

Event # 1 – Gold Cup – Guadeloupe vs Jamaica

The Reggae Boyz, Jamaica, will be aiming to maintain their unbeaten record against Guadeloupe intact when both teams meet each other in Gold Cup action today, Friday, July 16.

Playing in their first Gold Cup match in 10 years, Guadeloupe made the worst possible start to this competition by losing 1-3 to an impressive Costa Rica side. The Gwada, Guadeloupe, found themselves behind after just six minutes and never recovered from that terrible start. Guadeloupe will be looking for their first Gold Cup win against Jamaica since 2009, but they are aware of the huge task they face in achieving this result against a Jamaican side stacked with professionals compared to them boasting just eight professionals on their roster. With that said, Guadeloupe qualified for this competition in dramatic fashion by beating Guatemala 10-9 on penalties to book their place in this competition for the first time since 2011.

The Reggae Boyz got their campaign off to the perfect start, scoring after just six minutes with their first shot on target. After some less than impressive showing leading up this the Gold Cup campaign, it was good to see the Jamaicans kicking off their campaign with a victory, with that win, Jamaica managed to keep their first clean sheet of 2021. After scoring early against Suriname, Jamaica took their feet off the pedal and got complacent which could have cost them the game had Suriname not conspired to miss a host of presentable opportunities. All that aside, a win is a win, and Jamaica were able to snap a four-game winless run and put themselves in an excellent position to secure a quarter-final berth with a win against a beatable Suriname side, knowing that their final group game will be against Costa Rica, a side they haven't defeated in over a decade.

KEY STATS

Guadeloupe – in their last 10 home games, Guadeloupe has 3 wins and 7 losses, they have secured just 1 win in their last 5 overall matches.

Jamaica – have 4 wins, 3 draws, and 3 losses in their last 10 matches in all competitions. Also, playing outside their national stadium, Jamaica has 1 win, 2 draws and 2 defeats in their last 5 matches.

Both sides – Guadeloupe has scored 5 goals while conceding 4 times in their last 3 matches, while Jamaica have scored 6 goals and conceded 10 times in their last 5 matches overall.

The betting tip. Jamaica win.

Event # 2 Gold Cup – Suriname vs Costa Rica

Suriname last qualified for a CONCACAF tournament way back in 1985 before it was rebranded as the Gold Cup and this small South American nation has never won a game in the CONCACAF Cup/Gold Cup. Suriname would have considered themselves unlucky to come away from their opening match against Jamaica empty-handed as they spurned numerous scoring opportunities during the match. They had 53-per cent possession during the match but failed to take their chances. The wait for their first ever point at the Gold Cup tournament might be delayed a bit longer as they are facing a Costa Rican team, they have never beaten in five attempts.

Meanwhile, Costa Rica got their campaign off and running in style as they cruised past Guadeloupe 3-1 with minimum ease. Los Ticos, Costa Rica, scored an early goal in the opening minutes of the match and were never threatened thereafter. With the win, Costa Rica ended a five-game winless run to give new head coach, Luis Fernando, his first victory since taking over the reign in late June and their first victory since 2019.

KEY STATS

Suriname – in their last warm up match prior to the start of the Gold Cup, Suriname were beaten 4-0 by Canada. Interestingly, Suriname have produced some big-name players in the past who opted to represent the Netherlands and, as a result, Suriname have never qualified for the World Cup. Clarence Seedorf, Edgar Davids, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Ruud Gullit, and Patrick Kluivert are some of the players who could have played for Suriname.

Costa Rica – the win against Guadeloupe ended a 11-game winless run for Costa Rica in all competitions. In their last game prior to the start of the Gold Cup, the Costa Ricans were dismissed 0-4 by the USA in an international friendly.

Both sides – Costa Rica and Suriname have met five times in all competitions with Costa Rica winning all five encounters. These two teams last met in the 2008 World Cup qualifying round, with Costa Rica winning both matches by 4-1 and 7-0 score lines.

The betting tip. Costa Rica win.

JUSTBET ODDS – Guadeloupe vs Jamaica

Friday, July 16, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

GUADELOUPE TO WIN $11.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $11,000

JAMAICA TO WIN $1.27 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,270

MATCH TO DRAW $5.20 which means a $1000 bet would pay $5,200

Odds on the Home Team

(Guadeloupe) winning the game 1-0 at full time $20.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $20,000

Odds on the Away Team

(Jamaica) winning the game 1-3 at full time $13.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $13,000

Odds on the game drawing 1-1 at full time $9.60 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $9,600.

JUSTBET ODDS – Suriname vs Costa Rica

Friday, July 16, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

SURINAME TO WIN $12.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $12,000

COSTA RICA TO WIN $1.23 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,230

MATCH TO DRAW $5.80 which means a $1000 bet would pay $5,800

Odds on the Home Team

(Suriname) winning the game 2-1 at full time $35.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $35,000

Odds on the Away Team (Costa Rica)

winning the game 0-3 at full time $6.40 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $6,400

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $30.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $30,000.