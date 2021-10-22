Golden showdown

After a break of two years the prestigious Gold Cup, one of the top handicap races on the calendar, is back. The three-year-old and upwards Open Allowance/Graded Stakes event will be run over seven furlongs (1,400m) for a purse of $1.5 million tomorrow at Caymanas Park.

This year's Gold Cup will feature top three-year-olds, Further and Beyond and Calculus, running against the top-rated four-year-olds, King Arthur and Mahogany.

Below is the analysis of each runner and their chances of winning.

1) FURTHER AND BEYOND: (3 ch c by Blue Pepsi Lodge – Rumble) – Was an easy winner over 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m) on September 27 when taking on older horses for the first time at the Overnight Allowance level. Then Further and Beyond defeated Excessive Force by 8 ¾ lengths in an impressive time of 1:31.4. Now facing tougher opponents at the top level, Further and Beyond, going this light at 49.0 kgs (108 lb), is going to run well but might need the outing to better deal with the pace of this grouping.

2) SENTIENT: (5 ch h by Strikewhileitshot – Lady Geetadeo) – Based on current form, Sentient cannot get a vote but on his back class cannot be left out.

3) KING ARTHUR: (4 b g by Natural Selection – Geisha's Art) – Has won five races from nine starts this season. King Arthur was a powerful winner over 10 furlongs (2,000m) in the Menudo Trophy on September 25 in a time of 2:07.4. King Arthur might find seven furlongs a bit short but is a talented and tough customer who fights to the death.

4) MAHOGANY: (4 ch g by Sensational Slam – Mete-Orite) – Mahogany is unbeaten this season with three wins, with his last victory at seven furlongs coming on September 18 when he defeated Laban by eight lengths in a fast time of 1:24.4 carrying 57.0 kgs (126 lb). Mahogany has been trained to come from off the pace but there is no real speed in this year's Gold Cup, so he might have to revert to his old ways of going in front. Even with that in mind, Mahogany is still the one to beat.

5) ROJORN DI PILOT: (5 b h by Liquidity – I'm Magic) – Finished second behind stablemate She's A Wonder at six furlongs on October 2. Going a furlong longer and against a tougher field, Rojorn di Pilot is going to find a few in his way.

6) CALCULUS: (3 b c by Sensational Slam – Trinket Box) – Has not transitioned well to the higher classes after winning the Jamaica St Leger and Derby, plus Calculus is not going to be effective at seven furlongs.

7) EL PROFESOR: (6 b g by Casual Trick – The Principal) – Has no chance of winning here.