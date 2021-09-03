Golden Wattle gets off the mark

Champion and leading trainer Anthony Nunes rolled out the carpet with a three-timer at Caymanas Park on Saturday, August 28 including Golden Wattle who won the second two-year-old offering this season.

Golden Wattle shed the maiden tag the first time asking by winning a native-bred two-year-old Maiden Special weight event over 800 metres and in doing so demonstrated that she is a prospect to note and watch.

Golden Wattle, a chestnut filly by Lion Tamer- Golden Glory by Seeking The Glory, won by a length as a 3-1 betting option in a time of 48.0 seconds while recording a quarter split of 23.2.

The race originally had seven starters but at the gates Burgatti (Shane Ellis) and Deezi (Anthony Thomas) were both declared as late non-starters. Then when the starter pressed the go button, first-timer Princess Alani grounded her rider Gordon Gregory, leaving four horses to compete.

From the off it was 1-2 favourite Phoenix Risen (Oneil Mullings) and Golden Wattle under the guidance of Linton Steadman who vied for the early advantage.

In the final furlong, Phoenix Risen faltered with Golden Wattle picking up her gallop as Rapunzel (Tevin Foster) emerged as the main challenger. Golden Wattle kept on to win by a length with Rupunzel finishing second followed by Phoenix Risen. Of note is that Rupunzel has now finished second in the two juvenile races run so far this season.

“Her ( Golden Wattle) introduction to racing was alright. I thought that she worked nicely coming into the race and to be quite honest, I thought she would have won easily but she got a little tired at the end maybe because I did not give her a run over 800 metres.

“I just gave her a few runs over 600 metres as she is precocious and looks ready to run. She however got the job done and that was what is important,” Nunes said.