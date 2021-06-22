Great Britt shows grit, determination to win on debut

Great Britt shows grit, determination to win on debutTuesday, June 22, 2021
|
BY HURBUN WILLIAMS
|
Great Britt, a roan filly who, according to her connection David Townsend, “was bred to hopefully enter the three-year-old Classic races but had a setback which delayed her appearance before now. Better late than never. She [Great Britt] looked promising at exercise in her gallops, and we decided to give her a first run in a competitive situation, and she showed what promise could be in store”.
Great Britt was able to shed the maiden tag by scoring a determined neck win in a native-bred three-year-old special weight call at Caymanas Park, on Saturday, June 19.
Bred, owned, and trained by Carl Anderson and well ridden by former champion rider Christopher Mamdeen, Great Britt, who was installed as an 8/1 chance, took up the challenge from the off; battled on determinedly, then got up in the final strip and won the hooves to hooves tussle with the 1-2 on favourite, Rocket Lily (Omar Walker). Great Britt completed the five-round dash in a time of 1:04, while running into a strong headwind in the final part of the race, with fractions of 24.0, 48.1. Letters of Gold was 2 1/4 lengths away third under Tevin Foster.
“I am excited about the performance. I just cannot control the pleasure this performance [first run] brings me. She [ Great Britt] showed in her exercise gallops she is of worth, but the way she ran in a competitive situation for the first time really excited and encouraged me to see what could be in store from her in the future.
“Based on what we saw today [Saturday], we will continue to work with her and see how it turns out for the remainder of the year,” Townsend said.
