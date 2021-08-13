Groom Kenneth Kaple — the 'classic' partner of She's A Wonder

When the stables of trainer Ian Parsard was visited three days after the victory by She's A Wonder in the Jamaica Oaks on Saturday, August 7, 2021, the filly was standing tall in her stall as if nothing had happened.

It was plain for all to see that the happiness and talent displayed by She's A Wonder had affected all others at the barn. Grooms and others went about their daily chores with smiles on their faces as their filly had not only won the Classic Jamaica Oaks but also the 1000 Guineas earlier this year. Two Classic wins anytime, anywhere is nothing to scoff at. Plus, Big Jule, also a member of the Parsard outfit, had finished fourth in the Jamaica Derby. The Jamaica Oaks is run over 10 furlongs and is restricted to fillies only.

From six starts in 2021, She's A Wonder, a bay filly by Bern Identity – Jamaican Dream, returned home the winner with her only defeat coming in the Jamaica St Leger (10 furlongs) by eventual Derby winner Calculus.

One man who was particularly proud of the Classic and other achievements by She's A Wonder is her groom and soulmate Kenneth Kaple.

“It was a fantastic feeling. I mean, nothing happens before its time and I am so happy to have won not one but two Classic races. I am extremely pleased with her ( She's A Wonder). She is a wonderful filly to groom, no problems at all, She's A Wonder just loves to run and nothing more,” Kaple said.

Ridden by Reyan Lewis, She's A Wonder ( Bern Identity – Jamaican Dream) defeated rivals by three lengths in the Oaks clocking a time of 2:13.3. Amy The Butcher (Dick Cardenas) was second and Ianzha Links (Phillip Parchment) finished third.

“From she ( She's A Wonder) was a yearling I have been looking after her. I did expect good things from her as she started off her career well. She showed that she has the ability to do good things. She took her little time to come around and started to show more and more improvement down the line as she got accustomed to the race track and running and training with other horses.

“It was a very good feeling winning my first Classic race when She's A Wonder won the 1000 Guineas and then to go on to win the Jamaica Oaks, it was just a wonderful feeling. It is every groom's dream to win big races and thanks to She's A Wonder, the trainer and other at the stables, I have done so. I feel good as well as the other connections of the horse. Big up to the trainer,” he continued.

Kaple then shared that She's A Wonder came out of the race in good nick.

“The performance by She's A Wonder to win the Jamaica Oaks was good. She showed in the mornings at exercise that she was going to do things and give God thanks plus the hard work by many, she did.

“After winning the Oaks, which is 10 furlongs, it was as if she ( She's A Wonder) did not race at all. She was quiet as ever after the race, no problems, and when she got home and it was time to eat, she just ate out like always. This is a special horse and she has given me her partner in racing two Classic races and for me it is a good achievement, which I will always remember. Big up to all at the stables, and special big up again to the trainer,” a jubilant Kaple said.