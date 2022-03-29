Grooms' Association of Jamaica Race Day — Saturday, March 26, 2022

Grooms' Association of Jamaica Race Day — Saturday, March 26, 2022Tuesday, March 29, 2022
|
Kishauna Erwin (left), Grooms' Associatiion secretary, presents a plaque to groom Claude Thomspon. At right is the president of the association, Fabian White. (Photos: Naphtali Junior)
Phillip Azar (left) greets veteran groom Winston Thompson.
Kishauna Erwin (left), secretary for the Grooms' Association of Jamaica, presents the Grooms' Association of Jamaica Trophy to Monique Azan, wife of Hall of Fame trainer Richard (right), whose Cruella won the event.
Groom Vinroy Hall (right) receives a cheque valued at $25,000 from Denzil Miller, racing secretary at SVREL.
Lorna Gooden (left), general manager at SVREL, presents a cheque valued at $25,000 to groom Kenneth Kaple whose horse, Mila's All That was voted best looker in the first race.
Lorna Gooden (left) general manager at SVREL, presents a cheque valued at $25,000 to groom Tarik Taylor.
