Ha Gow Sui Mei to serve a tasty first course

The two-year-old races continue with a 5 ½-furlong dash tomorrow, Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Caymanas Park.

Eight juveniles are entered with six racing for the first time.

Below is the analysis of the eight starters.

1. HIDDEN VALLEY: (2 ch f by Soul Warrior – Little Thunder) – Hidden Valley has raced twice without showing anything of worth. VERDICT: Will use her experience to earn. Note the visor is on. 35-1

2. BRINKS: (2 b c by Bern Identity – Indian Bluff) – Brinks is a first-timer. Galloped three furlongs on in 35.4 (Sun, Oct 17); 7 furlongs in 1:33.2 (easy); and galloped four furlongs in 49.0 seconds with Double Crown (Sun, Oct 31). VERDICT: Should be watched. 10-1

3. HA GOW SIU MEI: (2 b c by Sensational Slam – Gaining Traction) – The presence of Shane Ellis is a strong indication that Ha Gow Siu Mei is coming to win first time out. Galloped four furlongs in 50.o (easy - Oct 15); 3 furlongs in 36.4 (Oct 23) with Santorini, and four furlongs in 46.4 (straight - Oct 30) with Oldkingcole. VERDICT: Expected to win. 7-5

4. DEVONTE: (2 b c by Fearless Vision – Eighteen Karat) – The dam of Devonte has produced Dontae, Necromancer, Don Almighty, and Task Force. Galloped four furlongs with Paraiso in 50.0 (Oct 17); 1:03.2 for five furlongs with Golden Wattle (Oct 23), and four furlongs in 48.0 seconds (straight - Oct 30). VERDICT: Should play second fiddle to stablemate Ha Gow Siu Mei. 5-2

5. JUSTIN BIDEN: (2 ch c Lion Tamer – Wagon Wheel) – Related to Son of Spartacus and Coco Chanel. Galloped five furlongs in 1:03.2 on October 29. VERDICT: Interesting name. 16-1.

6. INFINITO: (2 b f by Silent Valor – Salino) – VERDICT: Should benefit from the run. 35-1

7. RAINSVILLE: (2 gr c by Casual Trick – Fiftyshadesoffray) – From the in-form stables of Richard Azan. Rainsville galloped five furlongs in 1:06.2 (Oct 7) with Hidden Valley; 5 ½ furlongs in 1:10.4 with Cruella (Oct 18), and on Oct 29 paced 7sevenfurlongs in 1:40.4. VERDICT: Any Azan two-year-old must be watched. 4-1

8. RUNAWAY ALGO: (USA 2 ch c by Algorithms – Annie Belle) – VERDICT: The appearance of leading rider Anthony Thomas in the saddle is noted. Place an eye on this first-timer. 15-1