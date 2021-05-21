Hard to pick Monday Morning winner
…but the nod goes to Big JuleFriday, May 21, 2021
BY RUDDY ALLEN
The three-year-old and upwards Restricted Allowance 11 (non-winners of two) Monday Morning Trophy takes centre stage tomorrow (Saturday, May 22) on the nine-race programme. A full field of 16 runners are set to take part going over seven furlongs (1,400m) for a total purse of $900,000.
Below is the analysis of the race.
1. KING'S MAGICIAN: (3 ch c by Performing Magic - Regency Royal) – Finished third behind Nuclear Noon and Double Diva recently over six furlongs (1,200m). With nothing as hot as those two around, King's Magician has a real chance of winning.
2. THREE TIMES LUCKY: (3 ch f by Northern Giant – Granville Greeta) – Finished down the track in eighth place in the Portmore Stakes over 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m) on May 1. Three Times Lucky faces an easier task and could improve a place or two.
3. IANZHA LINKS: (3 ch f by Emperor Hall – Noassemblyrequired) – Finished sixth in the recent Portmore Stakes way behind the winners but is on the improve and must not be discarded.
4. SANTORINI: (3 ch c by Soul Warrior - Milestone) – Since his maiden win, Santorini had failed to carry on with a string of disappointing runs. Santorini should enjoy this trip and run a good race at last.
5. KATALINA: (3 ch f by Ride On Curlin – Alienate) – Katalina is going to be left behind.
6. MAGICAL MOOD: (3 ch f by Fearless Vision – The Lady Scored) – Finished a close second to stablemate Acero on May 1 over the straight and now with more real estate, Magical Mood is expected to be a part of the placings.
7. BIG JULE: (3 b c by Tapizar - Blues In The Grass) – Showed quality when releasing the maiden tag in a six furlong race on April 19. Then Big Jule won by 2 ¾ lengths in a time of 1:15.4. Expect improvement from Looks a useful one
8. IANNAI LINKS: (3 b g by Emperor Hall – Brewedtoperfection) – A winner on April 23 who cannot repeat.
9. RUSTY: (3 b g by Drill – Kenzie's Charm) – Based on his last three runs where he finished down the track , Rusty cannot get a vote of confidence.
10. MONEY MAN: (3 gr c by Bern Identity – Silver Shadows) – Will not be a factor.
11. AMY THE BUTCHER: (3 gr f by Deputy Glitters – Asia's Dream) – Ran a brave race to finish fourth in the recent Portmore Stakes over 7 ½ furlongs. With that effort, Amy The Butcher should again run well and is to be respected.
12. DADDY JONES: (3 gr c by American Dance – Mete-Orite) – Finished down the track on May 8 in the Kingston but can recoup lost ground. Needs to decide whether he is coming or going.
13. WILL THE CONQUERER: (3 gr c by American Dance – Palace Gold) – Will be stretched thin.
14. JAHSENDBLESSINGS: (3 b f by Western Classic – Princess Lorna) – Is going to find the distance taxing.
15. PRINCE MARSHALL: (3 ch c by War Marshall – Princess Shine) – Won by five lengths over six furlongs on March 30. Although the final time of 1:16.0 was not hot, Prince Marshall appears to have some talent who will do well in this one.
16. BADGYALRIRI: (3 b f by Sensational Slam – Save More) – Fifth behind stable companions Acero and Magical Mood over the straight. Again faces Magical Mood and more established rivals making winning a difficult task.
