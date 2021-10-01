Heavyweight EPL clash

Both Manchester clubs had contrasting results last weekend, with United losing at home and City winning away at Chelsea. This weekend both Manchester clubs face Merseyside teams, with United hosting Everton while City travel to red-hot Liverpool for another tantalising encounter.

Event # 1 – EPL, Man United vs Everton

Manchester United will be aiming to get back to winning ways when they host in-form Everton at Old Trafford in the early kick-off tomorrow (Saturday, October 2).

Man United's form has dipped in recent weeks with the Red Devils losing in the Champions League at Young Boys, getting knocked out of the League Cup at home by West Ham and then losing to Aston Villa at home last weekend. However, there's no need for the Manchester faithful to panic just yet as the team is just one point behind leaders Liverpool in the standing. With that said, United will relish the fact that they will be up against an Everton side that they had the better of in recent times, having spanked them 4-0 in preseason — Everton's last win against United came back in 2019 and their victory at Old Trafford in 2013.

Everton would have had a full week to prepare for their daunting trip to Old Trafford as they weren't involved in European action like their rivals United and should head into the game with plenty of confidence following a solid home win against Norwich last weekend. They, Everton, have made an excellent start to the new campaign having secured 13 points, the same as United from their opening six matches. Fans can expect plenty of action between these two sides as this fixture tends to produce plenty of goals in recent times with three of their last four meetings witnessing at least three goals being scored.

KEY STATS

Manchester United – Each of Manchester United's last eight Premier League defeats have come in home games – it's the longest run of defeats without suffering an away loss in top-flight history.

Everton – Having won their first ever Premier League away game against Manchester United in August 1992, Everton have emerged victorious in just one of their subsequent 28 trips to Old Trafford (D7 L20).

Both sides – Manchester United have lost just one of their last 12 Premier League meetings with Everton (W6 D5), going down 4-0 at Goodison Park in April 2019.

The betting tip. Manchester United win.

Event # 2 EPL – Liverpool vs Manchester City

The game of the weekend sees two of the Premier League heavyweights clash at Anfield in another monumental encounter between Liverpool and Manchester City.

Liverpool are on top of the Premier League by a single point ahead of their rivals, Man City, Chelsea, Man United, Everton, and Brighton, and will be aiming to return to winnings ways when they host Manchester City in a much-anticipated clash this Sunday (October 3).

The Reds, Liverpool, were held to an exciting 3-3 draw by Brentford last weekend but still sit top of the table. Having gone unbeaten since the start of the season, Liverpool will be full of confidence going into this match as they are currently on an 18 matches unbeaten run dating back to last season. The Reds have scored three or more goals in their last six matches in all competitions.

Manchester City got their title charge back on track last weekend when beating Chelsea 1-0 and will head to Anfield full of confidence. They will be aiming for a repeat of their performance of last season when they romped to an easy 4-1 win in this fixture. City will, however, enter this clash on the back of a disappointing result having lost 0-2 in Champions League action on Tuesday away to PSG however, they are currently on an unbeaten run of 17 away games in the Premier League. Man. City have not been as dominant as they were last season, and it's clear as daylight that they really miss a top quality striker when they face top teams as it showed in the Chelsea match last weekend. With that said, we can expect another thrilling match between the two most consistent teams in the last four seasons.

KEY STATS

Liverpool – are unbeaten in 16 league games (W12 D4), the longest current run without defeat in the top four tiers of English football. However, the Reds conceded more goals in their 3-3 draw at Brentford last time out than they had in their previous eight league games combined (2).

Manchester City – won this exact fixture 4-1 last season, ending a run of 17 away league games without a win at Liverpool (D5 L12). The Citizens haven't won consecutive league games at Anfield since January 1953.

Both sides – haven't lost consecutive league games against Manchester City since a run of four between 1935 and 1937, going down 4-1 the last time the sides met in February.

The betting tip. Liverpool win or draw.

JUSTBET ODDS – Manchester United vs Everton

Saturday, October 2, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

MANCHESTER UNITED TO WIN $1.50 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,500

EVERTON TO WIN $6.33 which means a $1000 bet would pay $6,330

MATCH TO DRAW $4.33 which means a $1000 bet would pay $4,330

Odds on the Home Team (United)

winning the game 2-0 at full time $6.60 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $6,600

Odds on the Away Team (Everton)

winning the game 1-2 at full time $20.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $20,000

Odds on the game drawing 1-1 at full time $8.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $8,000.



JUSTBET ODDS – Liverpool vs Manchester City

Sunday, October 3, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

LIVERPOOL TO WIN $2.86 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,860

MANCHESTER CITY TO WIN $2.40 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,400

MATCH TO DRAW $3.40 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,400

Odds on the Home Team (L/Pool)

winning the game 3-1 at full time $23.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $23,000

Odds on the Away Team (M/City)

winning the game 2-3 at full time $25.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $25,000

Odds on the game drawing 3-3 at full time $50.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $50,000.