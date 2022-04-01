Horse of the Year Further and Beyond returns in Saint Cecelia Cup

Horse of the Year Further and Beyond makes his seasonal entry on Saturday, April 2, 2022, in what, on paper, appears to be a searing contest for the Saint Cecelia Cup. The three-year-old and upwards Open Allowance event over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m) has, unusually for this grouping, attracted 13 starters vying for the total purse on offer of $1.2 million.

The analysis of each runner and their chances of winning are published below:

1. FURTHER AND BEYOND: (4 ch c by Blue Pepsi Lodge – Rumble) – Although failing to win a Classic race, Further and Beyond was consistent and then in the latter part of 2021 exploded to become the dominant force in local racing. Though drawn at post one, Further and Beyond is quite capable, and given his undoubted versatility to be with or close to the pacesetters and then strike in the lane. Further and Beyond finds himself in a fierce encounter for his 2022 entry and will have to be at his best.

2. GO DEH GIRL (USA): (4 dkb f by Justin Phillip – Pontificating) – Faces no easy task, and can be safely left out.

3. DUKE: (6 gr h by Casual Trick – Lady McBeth) – Finished third way behind Oneofakind and Calculus in the recent 7 ½-furlong Chairman's Trophy. Duke is going to appreciate this reduction in the journey and can be a factor. Note, Duke races with the blinkers on.

4. EXCESSIVE FORCE (USA): (5 ch h by Broken Vow – Fevered Kiss) – Running with the visor off on last, Excessive Force got rid of his bad habit of going wide on the turns. Excessive Force, even without going wide, may need time to assimilate in this new grade.

5. GENERATIONAL: (5 ch c by Fearless Vision – Electrifying) – In-form colt who is not going to be a factor.

6. GOD OF LOVE: (6 b g by Adore The Gold – Shanda D) – Has finished in second place in his last four outings. God of Love has progressed well under the care of Fitzgerald Richards, and his style of holding close to the leaders and then pushing forward in the straight is perfect for this encounter. God of Love has not raced this long in a while, but 6 ½ furlongs is not going to prove difficult for him. God of Love has every chance of winning.

7. EAGLE ONE (USA): (5 b g by Astrology – Frisky Cheerleader) – Capable runner but will be left behind.

8. I'VE GOT MAGIC (USA): (4 b c by Fast Anna – Lil Miss Richie) – I' ve Got Magic has shown marked improvement winning with disdain in Overnight before entering Open Allowance for his first run. I've Got Magic needs time.

9. LEGALITY (USA): (6 dkb h by Uncaptured - Tracey's Legacy) – Will be hard-pressed to win this trophy event.

10. KING ARTHUR: (5 b g by Natural Selection – Geisha's Art) – Out for the first time this season, King Arthur is going to need the run, plus sitting at level weights with Further and Beyond is not a viable option.

11. DEJAE'S BOY: (5 dkb g by Storm Craft – Dream Big) – Scored an upset win in the Ash Wednesday Trophy on March 2 over 6 ½ furlongs. Among these, Dejae's Boy is facing his most daunting task to date.

12. RACE CAR (USA): (5 gr/rn h by Race Day – MC Duffie) – Although stepping up here to compete among top horses, Race Car has the class and talent to figure and is not to be denied a chance. Plus, Race Car is perfectly suited by the trip, and has proven himself at this level.

13. LABAN: (5 b h by Sensational Slam – For Trixie) – Third behind Patriarch and God of Love in the SVREL 5th Anniversary Trophy over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m) on March 5. Laban returns refreshed and given his consistency is not without a shot.