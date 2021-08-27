I Am Fred doubles up in victory to note

I Am Fred, an American importee, despite another sluggish start as with his first two races on local soil, was able to turn around that deficiency to tick off his second winning effort.

That success came on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in a three-year-old and upwards (local non-winners of four races) and imported horses (three-year-old and upwards non-winners of three races) event going 7 ½ furlongs (1500 metres).

A sharper-looking I Am Fred relaxed under Phillip Parchment, his regular rider, and went on to win by five lengths in a competitive field of seven runners. The winning time was 1:34.4 seconds with accompanying splits of 24.3, 48.4, 1:14.0 seconds.

In his latest run on Saturday, I Am Fred demonstrated he was more than comfortable with the increase in the distance, which left trainer Jason DaCosta optimistic that “he could develop into a nice horse if he can remain sound to show further improvement”.

When the starter let them go, I Am Fred and Hoist the Mast (Omar Walker), the 4-5 favourite, were the two at the back of the field with the former on the inside rails coming from the one draw.

Gentle Giant (Matthew Bennett) set the splits, with Awesome Choice (Jerome Innis), Regal and Royal (Anthony Thomas) and Action Ann (Chris Mamdeen) lurking behind.

After two furlongs were completed, I Am Fred, enjoying the wet condition of the track, swept through to join the leader, and it was not long before the importee pulled away to make it two wins in a row.

Regal and Royal was second and Awesome Choice third.

— BY HURBUN WILLIAMS