SAMMY’S DOUBLE

SATURDAY, July 17, 2021, is going to remain one of the most memorable days in the life of jockey Samantha Fletcher, after becoming the first female apprentice since Georgina Sergeon to score double success by riding back-to-back winners on the 10-race card at Caymanas Park.

Fletcher's first winner was accomplished in the day's fourth event aboard Jamai Raja at odds of 9/2. Jamai Raja, trained by Nicholas Smith, was victorious in a three-year-old and upwards claiming ($1,000,000 - $800,000) event at 7 ½ furlongs (1,500 metres).

Jamai Raja was put in the lead soon after the gates were opened as Fletcher settled the eight-year-old gelding. Riding prudently, she let her mount relax on the lead before pushing forward three furlongs out, and that was enough to earn victory by 1 ½ lengths. It was an accomplished ride by Fletcher.

The young lady returned in the next race, a Restricted Allowance for five-year-old and upwards (non-winners of three) coming down the five-straight (1,000 metres) course aboard El Gringo, this time coming from behind the leaders to catch and beat rivals by three-parts of a length. Trained by Donovan Russell, El Gringo won at odds of 23-1, which was the longest on the day.

“Well! I just want to say that I am pleased with the result.

“It is an encouraging reward and a recognition for the effort that I have been putting into the framework of my effort while staking a claim to becoming an accomplished rider. But even so, I must thank the many trainers who have assisted my accomplishments by providing me with positive rides. I did not always get the desired results required from my efforts but I have always tried hard to do my best by paying great attention to having my skills improved.

“It is really hard work all the way to becoming an accomplished rider, and that is what I want to achieve.

“Therefore, I must put my back to the wall and carry on with great consciousness. Nothing is really accomplished without hard work and assistance from trainers and owners who support my efforts while I am at the apprentice stage.

“My heartfelt thank you to them all and I duly promise to continue to give of my best while in the saddle, and the hope is that it will bring some amount of satisfaction to my many admirers.

“I will continue to work hard in what I do with the aim of becoming an accomplished and dependable jockey,” Fletcher said after winning her second race.

With these two victories Fletcher now has eight wins this season, and she leads the quarterly championships by two over Natalie Berger.