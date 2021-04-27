Iannai Links sheds maiden tag

IANNAI Links, running for the second time, scored an impressive 8 1/2-length win in the midst of competitors at the Maiden Special weight level going 7 ½ furlongs on Saturday, April 23, at Caymanas Park.

Trained by Jason DaCosta for owner Ian Lodge and ridden by jockey Anthony Thomas, the three-year-old bay gelded son of Emperor Hall - Brewedtoperfection, coming off a fourth-place finish in a 5-furlong call, turned the form around in dictating terms as he led just after the start and was never headed.

Iannai Links, installed as a 1/5 favourite, posted a winning time of 1:36.0 with splits of 24.1, 48.0, 1:13.4. Rising Saint (Christopher Mamdeen) placed second, while third was 5/2 chance Faukland (Tevin Foster).

The industrious-looking Iannai Links got a positive reaction for his performance from trainer DaCosta: “I am quite pleased with the performance and very encouraged to have a young horse just finishing a straight race and then taking on a seven-and-a-half encounter and finishing ahead of the field. This means he did it the right way. I am, therefore, hopeful for him for the future as he looks like he will only get better once the races get longer and the opposition gets better. I am very pleased with how he ran today.”