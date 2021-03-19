Import suspension

In a notice to stakeholders and importers of equines, the Veterinary Services Division of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries announced yesterday that the importation of horses into Jamaica has been suspended.

The suspension affects the importation of equine stock from the United States, Canada and Europe and is with immediate effect.

The Veterinary Services Division (VSD) says this ban on the importation of horses is as a result of recent outbreaks of equine herpes virus (EHV-1), particularly the neurotrophic strain, in the United States, Canada and Europe.

“It is to be noted that while there are vaccines available for the protection of horses against both respiratory disease and abortion as a result of EHV-1 infection, there is currently no known licensed equine vaccine that has label use claim for protection against the 'neurologic disease', equine herpes myeloencephalopathy (EHM),” the communique from the VSD stated.

The VSD communique' to stakeholders and importers of horses added that the VSD was in touch with the authorities in the United States to seek clarification on the ongoing outbreaks and to advise the process moving forward.

“All current veterinary import permits and bookings for importation and quarantine of horses are therefore cancelled until further notification is given. This includes all bookings on March 22, 2021 and March 25, 2021,” the VSD communique said.

Senior veterinarian at the regulatory body of horse racing in the island, the Jamaica Racing Commission (JRC), Dr Sophia Ramlal, said that she supports the action to suspend the importation of horses, at this time, to Jamaica.

“Horse racing worldwide has been feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In Jamaica we had the shutdown of racing for three months because of COVID-19. Now it's the equine herpes virus.

“While COVID-19 does not affect horses directly, the equine herpes virus is a completely different matter.

”There are a group of easily transmissible herpes viruses affecting horses by causing respiratory, reproductive and neurologic disease. However, while vaccines are effective at preventing respiratory disease and abortions, they are not proven to be effective against the neurologic form of the disease which is known to result in fatalities. EHV-1 which is the cause of the neurological form of the disease is also known to cause 'abortion storms' in mares and against that backdrop of Jamaica being in the middle of its foaling season there is added reason for extreme care to be taken to minimize introduction of what is thought to be a particularly aggressive form of the virus that is now circulating in other countries. Of course, the foaling season has a huge impact on the local horse racing industry in Jamaica.

“The equine herpes virus is easily transmissible and if it reaches Jamaica it will automatically mean quarantining of horses and a possible lockdown.

“This precautionary measure taken by the VSD is welcomed and I believe is in the best interest of horse racing and other equine endeavours in Jamaica. We at the JRC are also closely monitoring the situation,” Dr Ramlal told this publication.

Since the start of the year, news reports in the United States have confirmed cases of equine herpes virus, the neurotrophic strain, in Kentucky, Florida and Maryland.

In all these cases, the affected horses have been quarantined to prevent a spread to the larger horse population in these states.