In racing for the long haul — jockey Claude Taylor

Fifty-seven-year-old jockey Claude Taylor, who trained under the watchful eyes of Eileen Cliggott in the 1980s and still at a riding bodyweight of 115 pounds, returned from a short break to continue his racing career.

On Wednesday, September 22, Taylor saddled up on the 32/1 chance and first-time runner Lucky Villa in the sixth race of a 10-race card at Caymanas Park.

Taylor began his riding career in 1981 and got an opportunity to travel in 1985: took it and went away to the United States.

“After spending some time in the States, I came back, but on my return, I was never serious about getting back my licence as my interest was focused elsewhere. However, in the year before last, I returned to the track and begun to put in some commendable work that got me six rides last year and this was my first ride this year.''

Despite his few competitive rides, Taylor, a native of Spanish Town, St Catherine, can be seen on the track each morning exercising horses. He says he has dedicated his life to maintaining a useful bodyweight of 115 pounds by eating properly along with a regular exercise routine.

“Preparation is the key factor in getting the job done. My feeling is as though I still have it in me to be a successful rider. All I feel I need is to get to that quality of racing fitness touch which is paramount to be a success and that can come only from regular exercise, hard work, and dedication.

“I am still in my prime for racing and will get there with determination as there is no other sport to me as racing and I am in it for the long haul,” Taylor said.