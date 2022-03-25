Indeed, Oneofakind

Indeed, OneofakindFriday, March 25, 2022
|
Spectators , allowed to enter Caymanas Park in their numbers for the first time since the onset of COVID-19, witnessed an encounter of thrilling proportions between two of the top-graded horses in the land, Calculus and Oneofakind .
In a throbbing final two furlongs, Oneofakind (Dane Nelson) and Calculus (Shane Ellis) gave no quarter with the former winning the seven and a half furlong Chairman's Trophy by a neck.
