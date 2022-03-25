International break — countries vie for World Cup spots

THE final international break is upon us as countries battle to qualify for Qatar 2022. JustBet will preview the mouth-watering clash between AFCON finalists Egypt and Senegal, while Argentina will take on Venezuela hoping for a victory to move them closer to leaders Brazil.

Event # 1 – WCQ, Egypt vs Senegal

The curse of Africa's champions at the World Cup: should Senegal be worried? Between 1998 and 2017 none of the teams that won the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualified for the World Cup which followed that competition. With that said, all eyes will be on Cairo's National Stadium when Egypt and Senegal go head-to-head in the Africa World Cup play-offs, first leg.

The Pharaohs, Egypt, are hungry for revenge as they were recently beaten by Sadio Mane and Senegal in the AFCON 2022 final. On Egypt's agenda is to gain an advantage in this play-off tie as they look to qualify for the World Cup for the second-straight time. Egypt go into this match with two straight wins in their last five qualifiers. In AFCON matches Egypt have failed to score in three of their last five encounters but in World Cup qualifiers the Pharaohs are a different side, having lost just one of their last 13 games and securing 13 straight wins at home — which makes them slight favourites to gain an outright win in the first leg.

AFCON champions Senegal will enter this vital clash with confidence sky-high as they have two wins and three clean sheets in their last three matches against Egypt. One of these wins is the AFCON final that ended 0-0 and during which Senegal won on penalties, with Liverpool's star Mane scoring the winning penalty. Senegal go into this game unbeaten in their last 13 matches and have scored two or more goals in three of their last four matches. Based on form, the new African champions will be confident travelling to Egypt as they have an unbeaten 15-match run in World Cup qualification, with 10 victories during this run.

KEY STATS

Egypt – unbeaten in the last 21 World Cup qualification matches on home soil. They have scored two or more goals in their last three World Cup qualifiers.

Senegal – unbeaten in their last 15 World Cup qualifiers.

Both sides: AFCON Champions Senegal haven't lost to Egypt in their last three head-to-head meetings in all competitions.

The betting tip: Draw

Event # 2 WCQ – Argentina vs Venezuela

Argentina will look to maintain their impressive form when they host Venezuela in their World Cup qualification clash today, Friday, March 25.

With qualification to Qatar 2022 secured, second-place Argentina will be eager to end their campaign on a high and they are protecting a 29-match unbeaten run dating back to their last defeat at the hands of rivals Brazil at the 2019 Copa America competition. Of course, Argentina avenged that loss against the Brazilians at the delayed 2020 edition of the Copa America last July, subsequently ending a 28-year wait for major silverware and in the process handing star player Lionel Messi his first major title for his country. The Argentines will enter this match on a 10-game home unbeaten run, aiming to keep their unbeaten record in the qualifiers intact.

While Argentina are galloping towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Venezuela are already out of the running to play in Qatar, picking up just 10 points from 16 games played so far. Argentine Coach Jose Pekerman — who oversaw Argentina's 2006 World Cup campaign — took over the reins at Venezuela in November, securing a win and a loss in his first two matches, and would love to mastermind a major upset against his home country. However, Venezuela have lost all eight away qualifiers so far, scoring just three goals during this horrific run and picking up just one win in their last 20 away World Cup matches (back in 2012). More worryingly, they have not beaten Argentina in a competitive match since 2011.

KEY STATS

Argentina – allowed only one goal in their last eight qualifiers, and they are unbeaten in their last 10 home matches. They also had a 3-1 victory on the road in the reverse clash against Venezuela earlier in the campaign.

Venezuela – scored only three goals in their eight away outings so far in the qualifying process and are without a win in their last 10 away matches.

Both sides – Argentina have 15 wins, 2 draws, and lost just 2 of the last 19 head-to-head encounters with Venezuela.

The betting tip: Argentina win.

JUSTBET ODDS – Egypt vs Senegal

Friday, March 25, 2022

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

EGYPT TO WIN $2.55 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,550

SENEGAL TO WIN $2.85 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,850

MATCH TO DRAW $2.80 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,800

Odds on the home team (Egypt) winning the game 1-0 at full time $4.75 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $4,750

Odds on the away team (Senegal) winning the game 1-2 at full time $11.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $11,000

Odds on the game drawing 1-1 at full time $5.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $5,000.

JUSTBET ODDS – Argentina vs Venezuela

Friday, March 25, 2022

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

ARGENTINA TO WIN $1.12 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,120

VENEZUELA TO WIN $20.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $20,000

MATCH TO DRAW $7.25 which means a $1000 bet would pay $7,250

Odds on the home team (Argentina) winning the game 4-1 at full time $21.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $21,000

Odds on the away team (Venezuela) winning the game 1-2 at full time $61.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $61,000

Odds on the game drawing 1-1 at full time $14.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $14,000.