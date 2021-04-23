It's Man City vs Tottenham in Carabao Cup final

THE infamous Super League died before it started!!

Last Sunday night (April 18) the football fraternity received the bombshell news that 12 of Europe's leading clubs had agreed to establish a new midweek competition, the Super League, governed by its founding clubs – AC Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Man City, Man United, Real Madrid and Tottenham.

Fast-forward to Tuesday (April 20). Following widespread condemnation by supporters of the six English clubs involved, the top brass in UEFA and the English media, the proposed European Super League came crashing down as all six Premier League clubs confirmed their withdrawal. “Phew! That was a close one!” Just food for thought though, was this Super League really a bad idea?

Event # 1 – EPL – Arsenal vs Everton – 2:00 pm

Fresh from announcing their intention to withdraw from the proposed European Super League, Arsenal will continue their Premier League campaign when they host top four chasing Everton today, Friday.

Arsenal will now be keen to put an incredible few days behind them with the visit of Everton.

Arsenal are currently ninth in the table, three points behind eighth-place Everton. They, Arsenal, will head into this game on a four-game unbeaten run, including an impressive 4-0 win away to Slavia Prague in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final last week. After the high of their Europa League exploits, Arsenal found the going tough in the league as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Fulham in their last game and needed a last-gasp equaliser to secure a share of the points against their relegation-threatened opponents.

Everton, on the other hand, haven't been at their best in recent times. They started the season on fire and were seemingly destined to finish in the top four but now it is appearing that they more likely will finish mid-table. They are winless in their last five matches and, coupled with recent injuries, have managed just three points from a possible 15 while they are also the lowest scorers in the top ten.

The Toffees followed up back-to-back draws against Crystal Palace and Brighton by playing to a 2-2 draw with Tottenham last Friday. Encouragingly for them, though is their impressive form on their away travels, boasting the fourth-best away record in the Premier League, securing nine wins from their 15 games.

KEY STATS

• Arsenal – have never lost in nine previous Premier League games played on Fridays (W7 D2), the most a team has played on a specific day of the week without ever losing. These games have produced 42 goals in total (4.7 per game), with the Gunners scoring 28 and conceding 14.

• Everton – are looking to complete their first league double over Arsenal since the 1985-86 season, following their 2-1 win at Goodison Park in December.

• Both sides – are unbeaten in their last 24 Premier League home games against Everton (W20 D4) since a 1-2 loss at Highbury in January 1996.

The betting tip: Arsenal win.

Event # 2 EFL Final – Manchester City vs Tottenham – 10:30 am

It's on to Wembley this Sunday for the Carabao Cup final (EFL) as the first bit of silverware is up for grabs when Manchester City take on Tottenham, who have just sacked their manager Jose Mourinho.

Manchester City's dream of landing an historic quadruple were dashed last weekend when they were beaten 0-1 by Chelsea in their FA Cup semi-finals. They will now turn their attention to securing the treble and will start as favourites to land the first trophy of the season, even though they were beaten by their opponents earlier this season and will be aiming for a repeat of their previous meeting to secure a first title in over a decade.

With Tottenham heading into the final with their head of development, Rayan Mason being appointed head coach until the end of the season, it presents an opportunity for the former Tottenham star to land the club's first trophy since 2008 when they won this same competition.

Man City, who are the current holders of this trophy, have certainly made this competition their own, having won the last three editions and winning five times in the last 7 years. Both these sides have already met twice this season with the home team winning each matchup. Tottenham fans will have some hope of beating this incredible City side who they have lost to just once in their last four head-to-head encounters.

KEY STATS

• Manchester City – have lost just 3 of their 11 games against Tottenham and have won seven of their last 10 Premier League home matches with Tottenham (D2 L1), including a 2-2 draw with them last season at the Etihad.

• Tottenham – last met City in the EFL Cup in 2003; they went on to win that tie 3-1.

• Both sides – have met 3 times in the EFL Cup – Man City 0 wins, Tottenham 3 wins.

The betting tip.: Manchester City win.

JUSTBET ODDS – Arsenal vs Everton

Friday, April 23, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

ARSENAL TO WIN $1.89 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,890

EVERTON TO WIN $4.10 which means a $1000 bet would pay $4,100

MATCH TO DRAW $3.55 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,550

Odds on the Home Team (Arsenal)

winning the game 3-1 at full time $16.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $16,000

Odds on the Away Team (Everton)

winning the game 2-3 at full time $50.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $50,000

Odds on the game drawing 3-3 at full time $90.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $90,000.



JUSTBET ODDS – Man City vs Tottenham

Sunday, April 25, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

MANCHESTER CITY TO WIN $1.50 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,500

TOTTENHAM TO WIN $6.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $6,000

MATCH TO DRAW $4.10 which means a $1000 bet would pay $4,100

Odds on the Home Team (City)

winning the game 3-0 at full time $9.60 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $9,600

Odds on the Away Team (Spurs)

winning the game 0-2 at full time $35.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $35,000

Odds on the game drawing 1-1 at full time $7.20 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $7,200.