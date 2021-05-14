It's win number 16 for Superluminal

DESPITE getting on in years the Ian Parsard-conditioned Superluminal continued to show his true grit, fighting quality and determination to win when he put away younger rivals in a three-year-old and upwards Overnight Allowance event over 9 furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) on Saturday, May 8 at Caymanas Park.

Superluminal, who was stepping down in class, toted top weight of 57.0 kgs with Omar Walker in the irons and defeated Excessive Force with Linton Steadman from his original 53.0 kgs by 1¼ lengths in a time of 1:59.3.

Bred by Natural Selection - Thousand Hills, Superluminal, after chasing Uncle Frank (Anthony Thomas) around the clubhouse, cruised to the lead entering the main track. Leaving the six-furlong (1,200m) marker, Superluminal was tested by Excessive Force but never gave his gallop from there.

Superluminal cut the turn nicely coming into the lane, changed through gears and went on to win, registering his 16th win from 59 starts with lifetime earnings of over $14.3 million. Excessive Force, the 3-5 favourite, was second although it must be said that Excessive Force ran wide throughout the event.

Uncle Frank finished third.

“A super horse and as usual, a super ride from Omar Walker – and I am very happy with the win. We just had to get the horse in the best shape and leave the rest to Omar. Omar really knows this horse so well,” Parsard said.

He continued: “He is really just a very tough and honest horse. He is definitely one of the best horses we have had at the barn and so we just try to give him a lot of love and care. We picked his races carefully and we just take it a step at a time.”