It was all my hard work coming through, says history-maker Samantha Fletcher

Soaking in all the attention that she has received for creating history by becoming the first female jockey to ride three winners on a single day at Caymanas Park, Samantha Fletcher said that her historical moment was the result of hard work and dedication that she put in her riding.

Fletcher achieved her historic milestone on the 11-race programme on the race day of Monday, September 27, 2021.

“It was a great feeling. I mean, the feeling is really great and this is like a dream come true for me as well. I was confident in myself as I have always backed myself to do good in my chosen profession. This is like a motivation for me to continue and even do better,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher's first win came aboard the Lance Richards-trained Cat's Rigger in the day's fifth event — an Optional Claiming ($180,000-$150,000) event over four furlongs (800m). Fletcher brought the eight-year-old bay gelding with a strong effort towards the end of the race to beat Markofaprince by a length and a half in a time of 49.0.

She returned in the next race, making one move aboard Just Trick Me for owner/trainer Donovan Russell in a Claiming ($250,000-$200,000) event over five furlongs (1,000m) straight. Just Trick Me won by a neck ahead of Union Four (Oshane Nugent) and Radical (Jawara Steadman) in 1:02.2.

Fletcher's triple came in the 11th event aboard Honeybunch, who came from behind horses to win Division 2 of a Restricted Maiden Condition Race over six furlongs (1,200m). The Gresford Smith-trained Honeybunch won by a length and half ahead of Paraiso (Linton Steadman) and Prime One (Dane Dawkins) in time of 1:15.3.

“Nothing beats hard work. This milestone was the result of me putting in the hard work, day after day. I am dedicated to what I am doing and I am very determined as well. I have always tried to be focused on what I am doing as success only comes with hard work and moreover, I have always believed in myself,” Fletcher told the Supreme Racing Guide.

“I could not have done this without the help of the trainers as they have played an important part in my success. With the trainers and the rides, this wouldn't have been possible as well as the other connections of the horses.

“I must give special recognition to trainer Tensang Chung as he has really helped me. His teaching, support, and guidance have really played a part in my development as a rider. I mean, he was instrumental in me becoming a better rider,” explained Fletcher, who was also the first of the three female apprentices among the batch of 21 young riders who graduated from the Jamaica Racing Commission's Jockeys' Training School in 2018. The other female riders who graduated with Fletcher were Abigail Able and Tamicka Lawrence.

Fletcher's maiden win came aboard the Junior Panton-owned and trained Copperfield in December of 2018. Copperfield won at odds of 14-1 over three furlongs (600m) straight. She has so far ridden 25 winners in her career which 14 of those winners coming this season.

“All of the time you have to prove to everyone that you are just as strong as the male riders and that you are not going to give up that easily. I am not going to be pushed around as I want to be a great rider. I always want to improve my skills, and each day I learn more and more. I want to be better; I want to be the best that I can be,” Fletcher said.

Lawrence, who is the only one of the aforementioned three females yet to ride a winner, said that she was very excited for Fletcher.

“Wow, I feel great. As a female, I am so proud of her for achieving that milestone. Each time she wins a race, I put her photo on social media and I have always supported her. So when she won the three races, it felt as if it was me who won those races to how I am excited for her,” said Lawrence, who recently returned to the track after a lengthy maternity break.