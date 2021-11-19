Jamaica Cup Snaps – Saturday, November 13, 2021

Jamaica Cup Snaps – Saturday, November 13, 2021Friday, November 19, 2021
|
Groom Tafara Wright walks his charge Further and Beyond in the saddling area before the start of the Jamaica Cup.
Further and Beynold (right) running next to Roy Rogers (Raddesh Roman) in the early part of the Jamaica Cup. Following are (left) Daddy Jones and Hover Craft partly hidden.
The winners, jockey Linton Steadman (left) and trainer Anthony Nunes, share a winning handshake.
General manager of the promoting company Lorna Gooden (left) presents the Jamaica Cup to Tara Nunes representing the owners of Further and Beyond.
ALL IN THE FAMILY! Trainer of Further and Beyond Anthony Nunez (second left) and jockey Linton Steadman (second right) are joined by Tara (wife of Anthony) and Kelly his daughter.
Further and Beyond (Linton Steadman) enters the racetrack to run in the Jamaica Cup.
(Photos: Joseph Wellington & Naphtali Junior)
