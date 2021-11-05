Next week Saturday, November 13, 2021 racing welcomes the inaugural staging of Jamaica Day.

Then there will be three new races with the bonus of added prize money in the mix. The three new races are the Jamaica Cup (Grade 1 – 9 ½ furlongs); the Port Royal Sprint (Open Allowance | Graded Stakes – 6 furlongs), and the St Elizabeth Distaff (fillies and mare only – Overnight Allowance – one mile). If this wasn't enough, there is also the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders sponsored two-year-old trophy race.

The big horses in the land meet in the Jamaica Cup which carries a total purse offering of $6 million. Given the distance of 9 ½ furlongs, only 12 horses are allowed final entry.

Thus far 16 horses (four also eligible) have been provisionally entered with the top weight of 126 lb (57.0 kgs) assigned to last year's Derby winner King Arthur. The other 11 horses provisionally entered based on stakes earned are this year's Derby and St Leger winner Calculus, Further and Beyond, Billy Whizz, Duke, Crimson, Eagle One, Eroy, Oneofakind, Sentient, One Don, and Daddy Jones. In the also eligible lot are Roy Rogers, Hover Craft, I Am Fred, and 2019 Derby and Triple Crown winner Supreme Soul.

Usually, the big question surrounding any such race day of this nature is which horses will actually start in the races on offer and who will be the riders?

With all things being equal and based purely on early checks among the entrants in the Jamaica Cup, it seems that trainer Gary Subratie, who has a strong hand with Calculus, Sentient, and Crimson, Duke and One Don will probably not start One Don and Duke with the latter better suited to be nominated in the six-furlong Port Royal Sprint. If this is indeed so, then the first two on the also eligible list, Roy Rogers and Hover Craft, would move up to the top 12 starters.

It is not known at this time if trainer Jason DaCosta will start Eagle One in the Jamaica Cup or the Port Royal Sprint. If he does not start Eagle One in the Jamaica Cup, choosing to go instead in the Port Royal, then his foreigner I Am Fred will make it into the final Jamaica Cup list. For sure, DaCosta is going to enter King Arthur and Billy Whizz.

The champion conditioner Another Nunes has two entries in the Jamaica Cup, Oneofakind and Further and Beyond, with both programmed to be assembled with the 10 other starters.

Now to the riders. More than likely Shane Ellis will partner Calculus although when last out and winning, Paul “Country” Francis was aboard. It is not known at this time who will ride Sentient.

DaCosta will probably stay with Dick Cardenas on Billy Whizz, while it is seemingly to a toss-up between Phillip Parchment and Anthony Thomas for the privilege of mounting King Arthur. If Parchment is chosen then Thomas might go atop Hover Craft.

In the Nunes camp expect the trainer to continue his partnership with jockeys Tevin Foster and Linton Steadman, the former on Oneofakind, and the latter on Further and Beyond.

This publication can confirm that Daddy Jones will start in the Jamaica Cup with apprentice Youville Pinnock getting the ride.