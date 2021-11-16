Jockey Aaron Chatrie shines with a double on trophy-less race day

On a trophy-less nine-race programme yesterday at Caymanas Park, jockey Aaron “Iceman” Chatrie came to the fore after booting home two winners — Mum and Diamond Star.

Mum, a three-year-old chestnut filly trained by Spencer Chung, easily won Division 1 of a Restricted Allowance 11 (non-winners of two) event for fillies only over the five-straight (1,000m) course.

Mum got off to a good start along with Jahsendblessings (Youville Pinnock) and Heart of the Sea (Abigail Able). Crossing the dummy rails, Mum got into full stride, pulling away from rivals to win by 5 ½ lengths in a time of 59.3 seconds. Bridal Blush (Javaniel Patterson) finished in second place with Ring Charmer (Tevin Foster) earning the third spot.

Diamond Star, owned and trained by Gresford Smith, was even more impressive, slamming rivals by 10 lengths in a native-bred three-year-old maiden condition call, also for fillies at six furlongs (1,200m).

Diamond Star broke sharply in third place behind Little Grovy Thing (Matthew Bennett) and Prime One (Oshane Nugent) but quickly took over proceedings at the half-mile.

Diamond Star shook off all challengers, going on to win in a time of 1:16.2. Itz What Itz (Odeen Edwards) finished in second place and Prime One was third.

Meanwhile, Division 2 of the highlighting race Restricted Allowance 11 (NW2) event for fillies over the five-straight course was won in upsetting fashion by 18-1 Cataba.

Trained by Patrick Lynch and ridden by Christopher Mamdeen, Cataba produced a late surge to beat long-time rider Let's Get It On (Omar Walker) by a length and quarter going away in the end. Alexa's Dream (Dick Cardenas) came home in third place. The final time recorded was 1:01.0.