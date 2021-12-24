Jockey Dick Cardenas released from hospital

JOCKEY Dick Cardenas, who fell from his mount De Inevitable in the fourth race on Saturday, December 18, 2021, was released from hospital yesterday afternoon.

Cardenas, who is from Panama, entered hospital after X-rays revealed that he had broken three of his ribs and had also punctured his lungs.

Speaking just after his release Cardenas told the Supreme Racing Guide that he felt severe pains in his chest after falling from his mount, which continued until he was admitted in hospital on the morning of Tuesday (December 12).

He had taken X-rays on Monday, December 20 and the results of those X-rays were revealed early on Tuesday, after which Cardenas was taken to hospital where he was admitted.

“The doctor said I have responded well to the treatment after a tube was inserted into my lungs. The pain I was experiencing has subsided but it will be a while before I will be able to get back in the saddle. There is still some pain, but much less than before.

“For now, it is all about rest and recuperation. I will be able to spend time with my family and the hope is that I will be back to the best of health as quickly as possible. I will follow the advice of the doctor and work hard on getting better.

“Thanks to the people in and outside of racing who have called and wished me well. It is appreciated,” Cardenas said.