Jockey Robert Halledeen on a purple patch

It is widely believed in racing circles that Robert Halledeen's current vein of form puts him on course to challenge for the jockeys' title this year. But, Halledeen was reluctant to confirm or deny such views.

This comes as no surprise, as Halledeen has in recent times either played down his chances or kept his ambitions close to his chest where that particular accomplishment is concerned.

Instead, the man popularly known as “Hardball“ promises to do all within his power to maintain top form and, by extension, entertain racing fans, as he attributes his current success and renewed focus to agent Derrick “Chungie” Keith.

“I feel blessed about the form I'm in, as you know our job is not as easy as it seems; it takes a lot of hard work and dedication, but we do what we do for the love of the sport, and also to keep the fans entertained,” Halledeen told this publication.

“But I can't take all the credit, because I have a really great agent who ensures I get the rides. So right now my confidence is sky high, but at the same time I want to keep grounded and continue putting in the necessary work to ensure that I extend my winning form,” he added.

Halledeen's run of form started at the back end of 2021, where he won 28 races and was instrumental in Anthony Nunes retaining his trainers' title for a third-straight year.

So far this year Halledeen has registered seven wins, four of which came over last weekend's race cards as he joined another in-form jockey, Dane Dawkins, in early pole position on the jockeys' standings. Tevin Foster is their closest pursuer — in third on three wins.

“Last year was a normal year for me; I always have a great run at the end of the year, but this December stood out because I got better rides, and that contributed to me winning four races on the last race day,” Halledeen noted.

“Mr Nunes and I have a great amount of luck when we team up, and I think he just needed that at the time. So let me extend congratulations to Mr Nunes on his championship,” he said in reference to his partnership with the now three-time champion trainer.

In fact, it is that renewed partnership with Nunes, coupled with the explosiveness of the 33-year-old jockey, that has sent tongues wagging about his prospects for the top riding honours.

But for Halledeen?

“The goal is to win the Triple Crown. Just to win and win all the quarterly incentives that Supreme Ventures has to give away for the year,” he declared.