Jockey Ruja Lahoe reaches 100-win milestone

Sunday, November 7, 2021, is a date that will stay in the mind of jockey Ruja Lahoe. That was the day Lahoe reached the landmark achievement of 100th career winner at Caymanas Park.

Lahoe's 100th winner came aboard the Randolph Scott-trained Nuttin But Trouble in the day's seventh race — a native-bred three-year-old maiden special weight event over four furlongs (800m).

Lahoe, who started the day on 98 winners, won aboard Flying Bullet for trainer Patrick Fong in the fifth race over five furlongs (1,000m) straight.

Lahoe began his career as a professional jockey on September 8, 2012, won his first race that same year aboard the Fitzroy Glispie-trained Stop A Gap going over 1,400 metres.

“To ride 100 winners is very significant for me as it is the result of hard work and dedication that I have put into this sport and I give thanks to everyone who played a part,” Lahoe said.

He continued: “I went overseas at times and came back with a lot of experience and stuff. I learned how to rate horses and my agent; he puts out the work for me as well I did a lot of work for myself also. I worked hard in the mornings and I know in myself that the hard work would pay off and so I just keep on working.

“Sometimes I feel like to give up but I just can't because I love this sport and so I keep on doing it. I have people around me that motivate me, keep pushing me to continue going on.”

Most of Lahoe winners have come over the straight course and he admits that the straight course is where he likes best.

“That's my favourite distance on the course. I can ride and win races at any distance but I just love to ride out of the straight. It is a mind thing and a statistic thing as you have to know your horse well and when to move your horse and that is the key,” the jockey said.